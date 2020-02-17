A billion peso scheme: Alleged ‘pastillas’ modus in BI exposed in Senate hearing

MANILA, Philippines — Corrupt immigration officials have allegedly received an estimated total of P1 billion “kickback” from Chinese nationals who were promised seamless entry into the country for a P10,000-service fee.

Senator Risa Hontiveros bared this when she led the resumption of the Senate investigation into crimes connected to Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) on Monday.

During the hearing, Hontiveros exposed the ‘pastillas’ modus within the immigration bureau which she explained is a system allegedly centralized by agency higher-ups.

The senator presented a video of an immigration officer escorting Chinese nationals to BI’s inner office, seemingly validating the Chinese nationals’ identity against a list with a supervisor.

“Bakit parang may VIP escort itong mga Chinese nationals papasok ng bansa?” Hontiveros asked.

The Senator also showed screenshots of Viber groups containing names, flight details and photos of Chinese nationals.

“Ayon sa aming informant, ang bawat Chinese national, marami Pogo workers, ay naga-apply para sa tourist visas sa iba’t-ibang consulates natin sa ibang bansa. Pero dagdag sa kanilang visa fee, P10,000 na service fee paniguradong hindi ka masisisita sa immigration ng Plipinas at mayroon ka pang welcome committee,” she said.

“Sa P10,000 yan, P2,000 ang nakararating sa ating airport. Pinaghahatian sa level ng airport. So nasaan yung P8,000, ayon sa aming informant, distributed na bago pa man makarating sa airport,” she added.

“Nasaan na yung 8,000 pesos? Ayon sa aming informant, distributed na, bago pa man makarating sa airport: sa Chinese tour operator, sa ka-kontratang local tour operator, at sa sindikatong magdo-downstream sa airport,” Hontiveros claimed.

Citing figures from the last hearing, Hontiveros said 1.8 million Chinese nationals have entered the Philppines in the previous years.

“This actually tallies roughly with what our informants said, that around 2,000 Chinese nationals enter the country everyday,” she said.

“Sa 1.8 million, 800,000 ang totoong turista or estudyanteng nag-apply ng totoong visa, at 1 million ang pumapok gamit ang sistemang 10,000 service fee. Ibig sabihin, general estimate, P1 billion pesos na ang nabayad sa kickback,” Hontiveros said.

