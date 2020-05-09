“‘A blessing, that’s what you are’: Edward Barber posts touching birthday message for Maymay Entrata”

Edward Barber took to social media to greet his onscreen partner, Maymay Entrata, a happy birthday.

On Instagram, the actor described Maymay as “a bright star of hope” amid the dark times the country and the whole world are experiencing now.

Sharing a photo of the actress, he wrote: ‘Through all the chaos in the world, through all the joy and pain, all the storms brewing in our lives, you are a bright star of hope.”

“I know things didn’t go how you planned this time. But I know that won’t stop you from smiling. Your heart is full of God’s love, and he’s blessed you so you can be a blessing. And that’s what you are,” he added.

Edward went on to assure Maymay that he will always have her back.

“God bless you always. Don’t forget that I have your back, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAY, and don’t forget that you are #GodsForeverPrincess,” he said.

Maymay, for her part, has yet to respond to the post.

It can be recalled that last April, “MayWard, as their onscreen tandem is known to their fans, courted social media attention after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Maymay deleted photos of Edward from her Instagram account, just a few days after they released a joint statement denying rumors of a romantic relationship between them.

READ: Maymay Entrata removes photos of Edward Barber on her Instagram page

READ: Maymay Entrata at Edward Barber may pakiusap sa fans ng kanilang love team

Maymay and Edward have been an onscreen couple since being part of ABS-CBN’s reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”