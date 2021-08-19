A Brown nets P225.9M in first half of 2021

Listed A Brown Co. Inc. posted a profit 5.7-percent higher, or P225.9 million, in the first six months of the year from P213.6 million recorded in the same period last year.

In a filing to the exchange on Thursday, the company attributed the growth to its better real estate sales and the higher contribution of equity in net earnings of associates.

A Brown’s first half consolidated revenues, on the other hand, declined by 11.7 percent to P289.4 million from P327.7 million during the period.

The company said the stricter quarantine restrictions hampered permitting activities for the launch of its new project phases, resulting in the 11.6-percent slump of real estate booked sales to P259.9 million in the first half of the current year.

A Brown noted that demand for its real estate products in niche areas of operations-Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, Butuan and Misamis Oriental-remained strong as real estate reservation sales ended at P669 million in the first semester.

Its investments in the utilities sector contributed 15.5-percent higher to P167.9 million to the bottomline from P145.4 million last year.

A Brown said its operating associates Palm Concepcion Power Corp. and Peakpower Energy Inc. saw better year-on-year results in the first half.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Meanwhile, the company said its subsidiary Vires Energy Corp. received a notice to proceed from the energy department last April for its proposed Integrated Natural-Gas Fired Power Plant and LNG Storage and Regasification Project in Batangas.

Irradiation Solutions Inc. (ISI), on the other hand, will be developing the Tanay Commercial Beam Facility, which is eyed to be the first commercial e-beam facility in the country.

Construction of the project is expected to begin by 2022, while commercial operation is set to start by the second half of 2023.

A Brown announced last month that it will be offering P1.5 billion of preferred shares to fund its expansion projects.

Shares of A Brown slipped 1 centavo or 1.15 percent to finish at 86 centavos apiece on Thursday.