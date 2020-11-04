A Bunch Of Aussie Artists Will Appear On A New Podcast About How Music Has Helped Them Survive

Paul Dempsey, Illy, GRAACE and more will appear as part of Music Saved Me, a new podcast from youth-focused charity Musicians Making a Difference (MMAD).

The series, hosted by former Channel [V] presenter, Danny Clayton, will see both established and emerging Aussie artists engage in raw, meaningful conversations about how music has helped them overcome adversity and survive through dark times.

The first four episodes – featuring conversations with MMAD graduate Paz, GRAACE, Conrad Sewell and and Mitch Tambo respectively – are out now, with artists touching on everything from addiction and grief to preserving culture and overcoming homelessness. You can stream those here.

New episodes of the series are set to be released every Wednesday over the next month or so, with the final two episodes released on Friday, 4th December. Other artists set to be a part of the project include Eves Karydas, Mike Waters and L-FRESH the LION.

“It’s been a really difficult year for so many people, and we need these open and honest conversations more than ever. We were blown away by how much each artist brought to their chat with Danny and opening up about such personal stories,” commented MMAD co-founder Dominic Brook in a statement.

“It really is a special insight into these artists and how or why their art is shaped and created. We hope this podcast can inspire people out there who might be going through a tough time right now and help them realise they are not alone.”

You can listen to a trailer in which Clayton talks a little about the project below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>