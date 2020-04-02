A Bunch Of Celeb Comedians Are Performing A Live-Streamed Comedy Benefit This Weekend

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020
Comedians like Adam Sandler, Daniel Sloss, Iliza Shlesinger, and Bob Saget are joining forces for LAUGH AID Livestream. It’s a COVID-19 Benefit show where comedians will perform sets in their own homes to raise money for comedians who may be struggling from the income loss, due to cancelled shows.
“Today’s biggest names in comedy are safely at home and ready to help their fellow comedians who have lost gigs and income due to the coronavirus,” say LAUGH AID Livestream organisers.
Comedians in need of support can apply for grants here and donations can be made here.
Catch all the livestream details, including the full lineup down below. Head here for more info.
[embedded content]
LAUGH AID Livestream 2020 Lineup
Marc Maron
Nikki Glaser
Howie Mandel
Patton Oswalt
Ken Jeong
Bill Burr
Ray Romano
Bob Saget
Amanda Seales
Adam Pally
Jamie Denbo
Jessica Kirson
Bert Kreischer
Angelah Johnson
Craig Robinson
Jo Koy
Dane Cook
Jeff Ross
Dave Attell
Tom Papa
Andrea Savage
The Sklar Bros
Brian Posehn
Roy Wood Jr.
Bobby Lee
Al Madrigal
Cameron Esposito
Kevin Pollak
Joel Kim Booster
Preacher Lawson
Nate Bargatze
Kurt Braunohler
Tom Green
Kyle Kinane
Gina Yashere
Big Jay Oakerson
Dan Soder
Iliza Shlesinger
Anthony Jeselnik
Ron Funches
Daniel Sloss
How Did This Get Made crew
LAUGH AID Livestream 2020/h4>
9am (AEDT) Sunday, 5th April
Where to watch:
Laugh Lounge App
Twitch
Twitter
Comedy Central’s YouTube channel
Facebook
AXS TV
LiveXLive
Stirr