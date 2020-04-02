A Bunch Of Celeb Comedians Are Performing A Live-Streamed Comedy Benefit This Weekend

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020

Comedians like Adam Sandler, Daniel Sloss, Iliza Shlesinger, and Bob Saget are joining forces for LAUGH AID Livestream. It’s a COVID-19 Benefit show where comedians will perform sets in their own homes to raise money for comedians who may be struggling from the income loss, due to cancelled shows.

“Today’s biggest names in comedy are safely at home and ready to help their fellow comedians who have lost gigs and income due to the coronavirus,” say LAUGH AID Livestream organisers.

Comedians in need of support can apply for grants here and donations can be made here.

Catch all the livestream details, including the full lineup down below. Head here for more info.

[embedded content]

LAUGH AID Livestream 2020 Lineup

Marc Maron

Nikki Glaser

Howie Mandel

Patton Oswalt

Ken Jeong

Bill Burr

Ray Romano

Bob Saget

Amanda Seales

Adam Pally

Jamie Denbo

Jessica Kirson

Bert Kreischer

Angelah Johnson

Craig Robinson

Jo Koy

Dane Cook

Jeff Ross

Dave Attell

Tom Papa

Andrea Savage

The Sklar Bros

Brian Posehn

Roy Wood Jr.

Bobby Lee

Al Madrigal

Cameron Esposito

Kevin Pollak

Joel Kim Booster

Preacher Lawson

Nate Bargatze

Kurt Braunohler

Tom Green

Kyle Kinane

Gina Yashere

Big Jay Oakerson

Dan Soder

Iliza Shlesinger

Anthony Jeselnik

Ron Funches

Daniel Sloss

How Did This Get Made crew

LAUGH AID Livestream 2020/h4>

9am (AEDT) Sunday, 5th April

Where to watch:

Laugh Lounge App

Twitch

Twitter

Comedy Central’s YouTube channel

Facebook

AXS TV

LiveXLive

Stirr