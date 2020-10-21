A Bunch Of Musos Are Backing Tommy Hilfiger’s New Range Of Sustainable Jeans

Some of your favourite artists and DJs are getting behind the new sustainable range of threads from Tommy Jeans, made from 100% recycled denim.

Rapper Ohkemo and singer-songwriter Carlie Hanson are among the creatives squeezing their buns into the iconic fashion label’s fresh collection, which features styles made from blending cotton scraps from the fashion industry’s factory floors and the hotel industry’s bed linens, stitched together with thread made from recycled plastic PET bottles.

The sustainable wardrobe also includes 100% organic and recycled cotton sweat pants and cotton “mom” style jeans. Also they’re hella cool.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

According to the leading brains at Tommy Hilfiger, the new denim collection “maintains the rebellious spirit at the heart of Tommy Jeans, while continuing the brand’s mission to reduce impact, without compromising quality”.

You can cop a squiz at their new sustainable range of threads right here, and read more about Tommy Hilfiger’s Make it Possible initiative to create fashion that “Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All” here.

