A Christmas message: Truth and love will prevail over trials – Robredo
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo reminded Filipinos on Christmas Eve that truth and love will always prevail over challenges.
“Ang mga pagdiriwang na katulad nito ay isang pambihirang pagkakataon upang ipakita natin na sa huli, ang mga bagay na nagbubuklod sa atin ay higit na mas matibay kaysa sa mga bagay na sumisira sa ating pagkakaisa,” Robredo said in her Christmas message.
(Celebrations like these are a rare opportunity for us to show that in the end, the things that bind us together are stronger than the things that break our unity.)
“Magtiwala tayong anumang pagsubok ang dumating, ang liwanag ng katotohanan at pag-ibig ang palaging mananaig,” she stressed.
(Let us trust that whatever trials come, the light of truth and love will always prevail.)
The Vice President also urged Filipinos to remember and help those who have suffered from calamities and other natural disasters.
“Sa gitna ng makukulay na mga palamuti, kaliwa’t kanang handaan, at masasayang awitan, huwag sana nating kalimutan ang tunay na diwa ng Kapaskuhan: ang pagbibigayan, pagkakapatawaran, at malasakit sa ating kapwa,” Robredo said.
(In the midst of colorful decorations, left and right celebrations, and cheerful songs, let us not forget the true essence of the Christmas season: the warmth, forgiveness, and concern for our neighbors.)
“Sa ating pagdiriwang, patuloy sana nating alalahanin, akayin, at yakapin ang mga naulila, mga kapatid nating nangangailangan, nagugutom, mga walang masilungan, at nasalanta ng mga sakuna. Ito ang pinakamagandang regalo na maibibigay natin sa ating kapwa at sa ating bansa.”
(As we celebrate, we shall continue to remember, encourage, and care for the orphaned, the needy, hungry, homeless, and disaster-stricken brothers. This is the best gift we can give to our fellow Filipinos and our country.)
Edited by KGA
