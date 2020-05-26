A class squeezed in between

IN my last article, I mentioned some of the more generous wage subsidy schemes, some to the tune of over 80 percent of the normal wages paid, which were rolled out by more developed countries to shore up primarily their small and medium enterprises (SMEs), something which the SME counterparts in most developing countries could only cringe at in envy, as these latter SMEs are often summarily though subtly made to shoulder the main burden of muddling their respective socio-economies through these difficult pandemic times, with lockdowns and curfews and the like only easing up very recently.

Some have pointed out that much higher tax rates, some well over 80 percent for the top earners and often over 50 percent even for the average taxpayers, individuals or businesses, were typically the normal tax regimes in these more developed countries.

So, it is only fitting and “proportionate” that such a high percentage of wage subsidy is applied, whereas in most developing countries, tax rates are much lower and tax enforcements may not be as strict. That line of argument is sound and logical, I think, if the observers concerned have lived primarily in developed countries and not long and “deep” enough in developing ones. As I not so subtly pointed out, collusion between government officials and some handfuls of “favored” businesses, rampant and unchecked corruption, not to mention bloated bureaucracies with low administrative efficiency, are the harsh realities faced by SMEs and middle-income folks alike in most developing countries — an “inconvenient” truth that is typically “conveniently” glossed over by these observers in their rabid, incessant quest for political correctness, cocooned in the comfort of their developed-society ivory towers.

The cruel fact, I dare to argue, is that these SMEs and middle-income folks in many developing countries end up having to surrender at least similar, if not higher, proportions of their incomes as formal or informal “taxes,” as compared to their developed-country counterparts, and yet are getting a raw deal in having to shoulder the burden of carrying many others in muddling through difficult times when catastrophes hit, such as during the raging novel coronavirus pandemic now.

It is often vicious cycles that are panning out in many developing countries. Because they are developing countries in the first place, their socioeconomic foundations are understandably not as comprehensively planted as in their developed-country counterparts. Social security or the safety nets for the livelihoods of many, are at best patchy, if not outright publicly absent in many such developing societies, leaving SMEs (many of which are family-owned) and individuals to fend for themselves or their families in times of need.

So, it is only natural that even the elite elements in such developing societies, including not only the private business sectors, but politicians and bureaucrats alike at all levels, would have to regard the accumulation of material wealth as their primary life goals, instead of loftier, civic-minded, publicly beneficial objectives.

The aforementioned scourges of corruption and collusion thus become contagious, with many in both public and private sectors reduced to looking out for their own benefit almost exclusively, making good use of their much coveted positions along the way. And these selfish practices are precisely the negative factors that are prolonging the “developing” character of such societies, which then further serve as a breeding ground for more corruption and collusion, and the vicious cycle continues unabated, with no end in sight.

Many of the same self-apologetic developed-country observers above, and more than enough of their colleagues in developing countries who are similarly cocooned in their little watchtowers high above the hustle and bustle of the colluding and corrupt socioeconomic realities often just a wall away, are wont to opine that these are the negative legacy of colonialism. I find that again to be a convenient excuse for inconvenient realities. It is true that most developing countries indeed emerged from the yoke of colonialism around half a century or more ago. And perhaps, as many pointed out, the colonizers did cart away a lot of the natural wealth of the respective colonies.

But after the end of colonialism, these newly formed countries were then sovereign and could, at least in theory, run their own affairs democratically. Instead, many of these developing countries rapidly descended into even worse infrastructural shape than during colonial times, with many politicians and bureaucrats either carting away or hoarding newfound wealth, while the low-income groups were mired in their continued poverty, and the SMEs and middle-income groups were overburdened with expectations of socioeconomic responsibilities from both higher-down and lower-up directions.

The SMEs and middle-income professionals thus “squeezed” in between would have to either pay their “dues” in such corrupt and colluding environments, or ultimately fold their business or practice and pack their stuff to move elsewhere. Brain drains and what can perhaps be termed as entrepreneurial exits (of SMEs) are commonplace in many developing countries, and I do not think it is mainly due to the lack of material comfort.

I have been to many developing countries in this region and beyond, and interacted with many SMEs and professionals. Their personal lifestyles, while not lavish, are decent, and at least rivaling their counterparts in more developed societies, and they have the price advantage when it comes to acquiring material comforts. But what they typically complain about are the aforementioned “squeezed in between” expectations, as well as what they perceive to be the inability to live honestly and decently, in the sense that business or things in general simply cannot move along without handing over what at best is politely called “grease money.” In these pandemic times, many of their businesses and practices would have to be shut down, at least temporarily, yet they still have to pay their sometimes numerous employees with scant public wage subsidies. Many of them wonder aloud if they should at least substantially downsize or simply shut down their shops and offices. That would of course lead to widespread losses in jobs. And these jobs may or may not come back in months and years to come.