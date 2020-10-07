A Cranberry Juice Company Has Gifted The Fleetwood Mac Skater A Car

The world is still teeming with love for TikTok user 420 Doggface208 after he blissfully skateboarded to Fleetwood Mac while drinking cranberry juice, and now the brand he was drinking has sent him a bunch of gifts – including a whole car.

Taking to the platform earlier today, Doggface – real name Nathan Apodaca – shared that Ocean Spray gifted him with a truck full of juice, as well as the truck itself.

Reps for the company rocked up at Apodaca’s trailer in Idaho, and thanked him for “keeping it positive”.

Later, Apodaca posted a video of him cruising along in his truck, Ocean Spray in hand and Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ blaring on the radio.