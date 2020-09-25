A Decade of Impact: Enterprise Asia Confers Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards to 81 Recipients

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A total of 81 projects and business leaders across Asia were selected as recipients of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 (AREA), which was an increase of 27% from last year. Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, this year’s award ceremony was organized virtually due to the unprecedented global healthcare crisis. A diversity of industries and leading organizations from all over the region received the AREA, demonstrating a continued dedication to responsible business practices despite the pandemic.



Organized by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The award categories are Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. Through the award ceremony, this unique opportunity has provided over 600 attendees to interconnect and celebrate virtually.

According to Richard Tsang, Enterprise Asia’s newly elected president, “The pandemic has forced us to revisit our values and to focus on balancing economic, social and environmental progress as envisioned by the 2030 Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). Leveraging this moment of crisis, it is important for us to turn the recovery into a real opportunity to do things right for the future.”

Mr Tsang added, “To date, the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards has seen over 600 successful corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects being highlighted, with millions of communities uplifted and billions of lives touched and saved. The success of these efforts is perhaps best measured in the number of lives touched and saved, communities uplifted, tears of joy shed, and how the future of our children, and their children, are secured. There’s really no better recognition for having contributed to making the world a better place, than the satisfaction of witnessing the difference one has made.”

This year, over 200 submissions across 19 countries were received from organizations across Asia. AREA judges, led by Dr Eugen Chien, former Minister of Environment of the Republic of Taipei, sieved through the submission over a three-month judging period.

According to Dr Chien, “The panel of judges were impressed by the quality and diversity of submissions this year and had the challenging task of evaluating and determining this year’s finalists. The winners are determined not just by their efforts and results, but also by such criteria as effective delineation, nexus to the community, identification of needs, measurability, effectiveness of implementation, ability to reach the target audience, impact, leadership involvement, institutionalization and continuity.”

Dr Chien added, “I am happy that many of the participants this year have put in greater efforts in managing the continuation of their CSR projects. This result in projects that are more sustainable, of greater relevance to the target community, and create greater impact than ever before during this time of crisis.”

Among the notable winning projects were “Colourful Dream” by NIPSEA Management Company Pte. Ltd – commonly known as Nippon Paint, the initiative was conceptualized as Nippon Paint’s CSR program which focuses on education and empowerment of youths and the communities across Asia; the project “Solid and Transparent Corporate Governance Mechanism” by E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd. is to pursue better corporate governance, the Company has a well-designed director election system, which is a fair and open process to ensure an effective management in aspects of board of directors, stakeholders’ interests, and transparency and disclosure; Bangchak Corporation Plc’s “Rak Pan Sook: A Circular Solution for Plastic Waste Issue” project is a public awareness and sustainability project supporting the recycling of used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and used lubricant containers and turning them into usable products.

The most coveted CSR event in the region – AREA 2020 are supported by official PR partner Two Way Public Relations, supporting organizations – Circular Economy Club, CSRone Taiwan, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia, National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (N.I.E.L) Cambodia, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) Japan, Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy and Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Recipient List of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP NAME ORGANIZATION COUNTRY/REGION Chaiwat Kovavisarach

CEO & President Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited Thailand Joseph Huang

CEO E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd Taiwan Chadatip Chutrakul

CEO Siam Piwat Company Limited Thailand

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. Innovating the Future Taiwan Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Berhad Nuri Nutrisi Malaysia Bank SinoPac Innovative Eco-Financial Services – New Type of

Digital Trading in Agricultural Commodities Taiwan BDO Foundation Financial Education Program for OFWs The Philippines Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd. Return Heart to Home – Restoring Mother’s Heart Thailand CTBC Foundation for Arts and

Culture LOVE & ARTS for dreams initiative Taiwan Doi Kham Food Products Co., Ltd. 9 Tam Roy Doi Kham Charity Run 2018 Thailand Indosat Ooredoo IDCamp Indonesia IRPC Public Company Limited Smile Farm: Sustainable Agriculture for

Disabilities Thailand King Power International Co., Ltd. King Power Thai Power Thailand Masterlink Securities Corporation Empower Youth! Invest in Your Future Taiwan NIPSEA Management Company Pte. Ltd. Colourful Dream Singapore President Chain Store Corporation 7-ELEVEN “Bring Back Love” – Creating a

Community Care Network for Senior Citizens Taiwan Provincial Electricity Authority Scrap Woods for Wealth Thailand PT Badak NGL Kampung Masdarling (Masyarakat Sadar

Lingkungan) Indonesia PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali

Kantor Pusat “Titar Pijar” MICRO HYDRO POWER PLANT Indonesia PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur Empowered & Disability Friendly Village Indonesia REIJU Construction Co., Ltd. Charity Express, Happiness Care Taiwan Rimbun Foundation Rimbun Education Programme (REP) Malaysia SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. Shennong Project – Friends of the Earth Taiwan Smart Axiata Co., Ltd Digital Literacy and Internet Safety Program Cambodia Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan &

Coca-Cola Foundation Anti-Bullying Campaign Taiwan Taiwan Business Bank Youngster First, Seniors Second, and Start-ups

Third Taiwan Taiwan Depository & Clearing

Corporation Financial Literacy for Youth Courses – Upturning

Disadvantaged Students’ Lives Taiwan Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Intergenerational Co-Creation for a Better

Society: Solving Aging Issues with New

Perspectives Taiwan Taiwan Power Company Lighting Up the Past and the Future at the

Historical ShuiNanDong Smelter Taiwan Taylor’s Education Group Program Keusahawanan (PK) Malaysia

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION Baxter Healthcare Ltd. Innovation X Healthcare = Empower ESRD

Patients a Better Life Taiwan Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Leverage Positive Energy as the People’s Brand

to Build a Healthy and Happy Taiwan Taiwan Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Affordable High Quality Generic Products For All Taiwan SinoPac Holdings Enjoy Health and Embrace Wealth Taiwan Novaland Group Drinkable Water for Schools (DWFS) Project Vietnam

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION Accenture Inc. Efficient Operations through Innovation and

People Empowerment The Philippines ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. The Only Company in the Asian Semiconductor

Industry to Leverage on Green Bonds for

Advancing Sustainability. Taiwan E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd. E.SUN’s Green Finance Project Taiwan Far Eastern Department Stores

Ltd. Three Green Actions to Build a Low-carbon and

Environmental-friendly Department Store Taiwan First Commercial Bank Green Building and Eco- Education Innovation

Project Taiwan Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Promote the Environmental Sustainability Vision

Project for the Sustainable Development of

Green Finance Taiwan Hsin Tung Yang The 1st Certified Green Factory with

Comprehensive Food Traceability System in

Taiwan Taiwan Lam Soon Singapore Pte. Ltd. NooTrees Tree Planting Event Singapore Landsea Green Properties Co.,

Ltd. Landsea’s Green-technology Property

Development China Linyuan Advanced Materials

Technology Co., Ltd. Environmental Management and Circular

Management Implementation Taiwan Metropolitan Waterworks Authority

(MWA) Metropolitan Waterworks Authority’s Watershed

Forest Preservation Thailand NanShan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Nan Shan Life Sustainable Fulfilment – Global

First in Carbon Footprint Label of “Life Insurance

Service” Taiwan Noritake Lanka Porcelain (Pvt) Ltd. “Save the Next Generation” through “Knuckles

Forest Protection and Conservation” Sri Lanka Pacific SOGO Department Stores

Co., Ltd. New Era of Tableware Taiwan PT HM Sampoerna Carbon & Water Management Indonesia PTT Exploration and Production

Public Company Limited The Forest Restoration For Eco-Learning at Sri

Nakhon Khuean Khan Park Project (Bang

Kachao) Thailand PTT Public Company Limited Community Biogas System From Swine Farming

Project Thailand Royal Cliff Hotels Group Green Multiples @ Royal Cliff Project Thailand S Hotels and Resorts Public

Company Limited Sustainable Hospitality with an Edutainment

Approach Thailand Siam Piwat Company Limited Siam Piwat Eco Projects Thailand SinoPac Holdings SinoPac Life, Million Green Actions Taiwan Sinyi Realty Inc. Green Real Estate Company Provides a

Sustainable Lifestyle Taiwan Sisaran Group Co., Ltd Bang Saray Development Programme (B.D.P) Thailand

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Strengthening Sustainability Governance for “Our

Centennial Commitment” Hong Kong E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Solid and Transparent Corporate Governance

Mechanism Taiwan Metropolitan Waterworks Authority

(MWA) Doing Good With Good Governance Heart Thailand PT HM Sampoerna Ethic & Compliance Indonesia Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. High-Quality Enterprise Management Promotes

Sustainable Business Development China

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION Bank SinoPac SinoPac Corporate University Ready Go! Taiwan CPC Corporation, Taiwan Human Resource Development Taiwan E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd. E.SUN Life－We Care When it Matters Taiwan Far Eastern Big City Shopping

Malls Co., Ltd. Big Development x Big Health x Big Impact –

Corporation Happiness Plan to Enhance Work

Experience Taiwan Kulara Water Co., Ltd. Growing Together Cambodia Metropolitan Electricity Authority Lively Workplace, Better Service Thailand Pacific SOGO Department Stores

Co., Ltd. Ensuring the well-being of employees and the

community to create a happy workplace Taiwan Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd. Spotless Reputation Strategy Vietnam PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan New world. New skills. Upskilling for the digital

world Taiwan Sinyi Realty Inc. Flexible Benefits – SinFu Coin Taiwan Thai Life Insurance Public

Company Limited ThaiLife – Opportunity for Better Life Thailand PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta Creativity Application Development Competition Indonesia

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY/REGION Asia Cement Corporation Promote Circular Economy, Reduce Resource

Consumption and Greenhouse Gas Emissions,

and Create New Value for the Cement Industry Taiwan Bangchak Corporation Public

Company Limited Rak Pan Sook: A Circular Solution for Plastic

Waste Issue Thailand CPC Corporation, Taiwan Recycling of Cold Drainage (Diamond Water)

Brings Mutual Benefit and Common Prosperity Taiwan Rentwise Sdn Bhd Sustainable Computing for a Sustainable Planet Malaysia Taiwan Power Company Transitioning towards a Circular Power Business

Model Taiwan Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Maximize Resource Sustainability Taiwan

