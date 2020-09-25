Trending Now

A Decade of Impact: Enterprise Asia Confers Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards to 81 Recipients

A Decade of Impact: Enterprise Asia Confers Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards to 81 Recipients

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A total of 81 projects and business leaders across Asia were selected as recipients of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 (AREA), which was an increase of 27% from last year. Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, this year’s award ceremony was organized virtually due to the unprecedented global healthcare crisis. A diversity of industries and leading organizations from all over the region received the AREA, demonstrating a continued dedication to responsible business practices despite the pandemic.

81 recipients across Asia were conferred at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2020
Organized by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The award categories are Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. Through the award ceremony, this unique opportunity has provided over 600 attendees to interconnect and celebrate virtually. 

According to Richard Tsang, Enterprise Asia’s newly elected president, “The pandemic has forced us to revisit our values and to focus on balancing economic, social and environmental progress as envisioned by the 2030 Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). Leveraging this moment of crisis, it is important for us to turn the recovery into a real opportunity to do things right for the future.”

Mr Tsang added, “To date, the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards has seen over 600 successful corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects being highlighted, with millions of communities uplifted and billions of lives touched and saved. The success of these efforts is perhaps best measured in the number of lives touched and saved, communities uplifted, tears of joy shed, and how the future of our children, and their children, are secured. There’s really no better recognition for having contributed to making the world a better place, than the satisfaction of witnessing the difference one has made.”

This year, over 200 submissions across 19 countries were received from organizations across Asia. AREA judges, led by Dr Eugen Chien, former Minister of Environment of the Republic of Taipei, sieved through the submission over a three-month judging period.

According to Dr Chien, “The panel of judges were impressed by the quality and diversity of submissions this year and had the challenging task of evaluating and determining this year’s finalists. The winners are determined not just by their efforts and results, but also by such criteria as effective delineation, nexus to the community, identification of needs, measurability, effectiveness of implementation, ability to reach the target audience, impact, leadership involvement, institutionalization and continuity.”

Dr Chien added, “I am happy that many of the participants this year have put in greater efforts in managing the continuation of their CSR projects. This result in projects that are more sustainable, of greater relevance to the target community, and create greater impact than ever before during this time of crisis.”

Among the notable winning projects were “Colourful Dream” by NIPSEA Management Company Pte. Ltd – commonly known as Nippon Paint, the initiative was conceptualized as Nippon Paint’s CSR program which focuses on education and empowerment of youths and the communities across Asia; the project “Solid and Transparent Corporate Governance Mechanism” by E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd. is to pursue better corporate governance, the Company has a well-designed director election system, which is a fair and open process to ensure an effective management in aspects of board of directors, stakeholders’ interests, and transparency and disclosure; Bangchak Corporation Plc’s “Rak Pan Sook: A Circular Solution for Plastic Waste Issue” project is a public awareness and sustainability project supporting the recycling of used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and used lubricant containers and turning them into usable products.

The most coveted CSR event in the region – AREA 2020 are supported by official PR partner Two Way Public Relations, supporting organizations – Circular Economy Club, CSRone Taiwan, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia, National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (N.I.E.L) Cambodia, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) Japan, Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy and Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Recipient List of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP

NAME

ORGANIZATION

COUNTRY/REGION

Chaiwat Kovavisarach
CEO & President

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited

Thailand

Joseph Huang
CEO

E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd

Taiwan

Chadatip Chutrakul
CEO

Siam Piwat Company Limited

Thailand

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Innovating the Future

Taiwan

Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Berhad

Nuri Nutrisi

Malaysia

Bank SinoPac

Innovative Eco-Financial Services – New Type of
Digital Trading in Agricultural Commodities

Taiwan

BDO Foundation

Financial Education Program for OFWs

The Philippines

Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd.

Return Heart to Home – Restoring Mother’s Heart 

Thailand

CTBC Foundation for Arts and
Culture

LOVE & ARTS for dreams initiative

Taiwan

Doi Kham Food Products Co., Ltd.

9 Tam Roy Doi Kham Charity Run 2018

Thailand

Indosat Ooredoo

IDCamp

Indonesia

IRPC Public Company Limited

Smile Farm: Sustainable Agriculture for
Disabilities

Thailand

King Power International Co., Ltd.

King Power Thai Power

Thailand

Masterlink Securities Corporation

Empower Youth! Invest in Your Future

Taiwan

NIPSEA Management Company Pte. Ltd.

Colourful Dream

Singapore

President Chain Store Corporation

7-ELEVEN “Bring Back Love” – Creating a
Community Care Network for Senior Citizens

Taiwan

Provincial Electricity Authority

Scrap Woods for Wealth 

Thailand

PT Badak NGL

Kampung Masdarling (Masyarakat Sadar
Lingkungan)

Indonesia

PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali
Kantor Pusat

“Titar Pijar” MICRO HYDRO POWER PLANT

Indonesia

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

Empowered & Disability Friendly Village

Indonesia

REIJU Construction Co., Ltd.

Charity Express, Happiness Care

Taiwan

Rimbun Foundation

Rimbun Education Programme (REP)

Malaysia

SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shennong Project – Friends of the Earth

Taiwan

Smart Axiata Co., Ltd

Digital Literacy and Internet Safety Program

Cambodia

Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan &
Coca-Cola Foundation 

Anti-Bullying Campaign

Taiwan

Taiwan Business Bank

Youngster First, Seniors Second, and Start-ups
Third

Taiwan

Taiwan Depository & Clearing
Corporation 

Financial Literacy for Youth Courses – Upturning
Disadvantaged Students’ Lives

Taiwan

Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Intergenerational Co-Creation for a Better
Society: Solving Aging Issues with New
Perspectives

Taiwan

Taiwan Power Company

Lighting Up the Past and the Future at the
Historical ShuiNanDong Smelter

Taiwan

Taylor’s Education Group

Program Keusahawanan (PK)

Malaysia

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

Baxter Healthcare Ltd.

Innovation X Healthcare = Empower ESRD
Patients a Better Life

Taiwan

Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Leverage Positive Energy as the People’s Brand
to Build a Healthy and Happy Taiwan

Taiwan

Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Affordable High Quality Generic Products For All

Taiwan

SinoPac Holdings

Enjoy Health and Embrace Wealth

Taiwan

Novaland Group

Drinkable Water for Schools (DWFS) Project

Vietnam

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

Accenture Inc.

Efficient Operations through Innovation and
People Empowerment

The Philippines

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

The Only Company in the Asian Semiconductor
Industry to Leverage on Green Bonds for
Advancing Sustainability.

Taiwan

E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

E.SUN’s Green Finance Project

Taiwan

Far Eastern Department Stores
Ltd.

Three Green Actions to Build a Low-carbon and
Environmental-friendly Department Store

Taiwan

First Commercial Bank

Green Building and Eco- Education Innovation
Project

Taiwan

Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Promote the Environmental Sustainability Vision
Project for the Sustainable Development of
Green Finance

Taiwan

Hsin Tung Yang

The 1st Certified Green Factory with
Comprehensive Food Traceability System in
Taiwan

Taiwan

Lam Soon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

NooTrees Tree Planting Event

Singapore

Landsea Green Properties Co.,
Ltd.

Landsea’s Green-technology Property
Development

China

Linyuan Advanced Materials
Technology Co., Ltd.

Environmental Management and Circular
Management Implementation

Taiwan

Metropolitan Waterworks Authority
(MWA)

Metropolitan Waterworks Authority’s Watershed
Forest Preservation 

Thailand

NanShan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Sustainable Fulfilment – Global
First in Carbon Footprint Label of “Life Insurance
Service”

Taiwan

Noritake Lanka Porcelain (Pvt) Ltd.

“Save the Next Generation” through “Knuckles
Forest Protection and Conservation”

Sri Lanka

Pacific SOGO Department Stores
Co., Ltd.

New Era of Tableware

Taiwan

PT HM Sampoerna

Carbon & Water Management

Indonesia

PTT Exploration and Production
Public Company Limited 

The Forest Restoration For Eco-Learning at Sri
Nakhon Khuean Khan Park Project (Bang
Kachao)

Thailand

PTT Public Company Limited

Community Biogas System From Swine Farming
Project

Thailand

Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Green Multiples @ Royal Cliff Project

Thailand

S Hotels and Resorts Public
Company Limited

Sustainable Hospitality with an Edutainment
Approach

Thailand

Siam Piwat Company Limited

Siam Piwat Eco Projects

Thailand

SinoPac Holdings

SinoPac Life, Million Green Actions

Taiwan

Sinyi Realty Inc.

Green Real Estate Company Provides a
Sustainable Lifestyle

Taiwan

Sisaran Group Co., Ltd

Bang Saray Development Programme (B.D.P)

Thailand

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Strengthening Sustainability Governance for “Our
Centennial Commitment”

Hong Kong

E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Solid and Transparent Corporate Governance
Mechanism

Taiwan

Metropolitan Waterworks Authority
(MWA)

Doing Good With Good Governance Heart

Thailand

PT HM Sampoerna

Ethic & Compliance

Indonesia

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.

High-Quality Enterprise Management Promotes
Sustainable Business Development

China

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

Bank SinoPac

SinoPac Corporate University Ready Go!

Taiwan

CPC Corporation, Taiwan

Human Resource Development

Taiwan

E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

E.SUN Life－We Care When it Matters

Taiwan

Far Eastern Big City Shopping
Malls Co., Ltd.

Big Development x Big Health x Big Impact –
Corporation Happiness Plan to Enhance Work
Experience

Taiwan

Kulara Water Co., Ltd.

Growing Together

Cambodia

Metropolitan Electricity Authority 

Lively Workplace, Better Service

Thailand

Pacific SOGO Department Stores
Co., Ltd.

Ensuring the well-being of employees and the
community to create a happy workplace

Taiwan

Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Spotless Reputation Strategy

Vietnam

PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan

New world. New skills. Upskilling for the digital
world

Taiwan

Sinyi Realty Inc.

Flexible Benefits – SinFu Coin

Taiwan

Thai Life Insurance Public
Company Limited

ThaiLife – Opportunity for Better Life

Thailand

PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta

Creativity Application Development Competition

Indonesia

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

Asia Cement Corporation

Promote Circular Economy, Reduce Resource
Consumption and Greenhouse Gas Emissions,
and Create New Value for the Cement Industry

Taiwan

Bangchak Corporation Public
Company Limited

Rak Pan Sook: A Circular Solution for Plastic
Waste Issue

Thailand

CPC Corporation, Taiwan

Recycling of Cold Drainage (Diamond Water)
Brings Mutual Benefit and Common Prosperity

Taiwan

Rentwise Sdn Bhd

Sustainable Computing for a Sustainable Planet

Malaysia

Taiwan Power Company

Transitioning towards a Circular Power Business
Model

Taiwan

Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation

Maximize Resource Sustainability

Taiwan

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/

