A Drive-In Concert Is Coming To Sydney This Week And There’s More On The Way

Fresh from the success of drive-in concerts in Los Angeles and Nashville, the concept is being brought to several venues in Australia with the first event to take place in Sydney this week.

Drive-In Entertainment Australia is re-igniting the live gig business, with a concert starring Casey Donovan and more special guests set to take place in Tempe’s Robyn Webster Sports Centre on Thursday, May 21. Tickets are free by registration at the company’s official website.

An audience of up to 600 people will be able to attend.

They’re promising more concerts too, with eight venues across NSW and Victoria reportedly tapped for upcoming gig announcements during phase one, with the potential for other states to follow.

So how does it work? Well, the audio will be broadcast via the FM radio signal into your car, or if you prefer, you can wind down your window and listen live. Drive-In Entertainment Australia is also encouraging punters to get involved by using their windscreen wipers and car horn to simulate applause.

The company has also flagged that future performances may see audio live-streamed to cars via Zoom.

“We like most people in the entertainment industry, we were left devastated when our gigs evaporated overnight,” said Drive-In Entertainment Australia Managing Director Samwise Holmes.

“Rather than let it defeat us, we sought to innovate. Entertainment is what keeps the light on in times like this, we want to keep Australians hopeful and keep entertainers employed – while adhering to strict health regulations.

“Even if Stage 3 restrictions are realised in July, Australians will still only be allowed to congregate with groups of up to 100 people, and that is not sustainable for most live performances. With the Drive-In Hubs, performers will have the ability to entertain up to 300 cars. And that’s a lot of people having a great night out – safely!”

The move has been applauded by Equity, an entertainment notion. In a statement, Equity’s Chloe Dallimore said the concerts will help keep “the heartbeat of Australian entertainment alive and thriving.”

“Thousands of creative, performers, musicians and technicians have been left out of the JobKeeper allowance, and our proud industry is on its knees. Drive-in Entertainment is an innovative way of rethinking audience access to our live entertainment sector.”

Ticketing details below, and check out footage from Keith Urban’s drive-in concert in Nashville last week:

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Casey Donovan Drive-In Show 2020

Thursday, May 21

Robyn Webster Sports Centre, Tempe

Tickets: Drive-In Entertainment