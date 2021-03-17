A Drop of Blood for Life: JULO’s Blood Donation Action

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — JULO, a fully licensed peer to peer (P2P) lending company from Indonesia, organized a blood donation activity involving their employees at JULO’s head office, 88 @ Kasablanka Tower A, on Monday (15/3). Blood donation activity which is facilitated by Indonesian Red Cross Society (Palang Merah Indonesia) is JULO’s commitment to bring impact to society; because a drop of blood means a lot to the lives of others.



JULO organized a blood donation activity on Monday, March 15th, 2021

JULO Charity Committee, Tyasha Putri, revealed that this activity was held with the hope of increasing empathy and volunteerism of JULO employees in helping others in need. “All participants are happy to be involved in this blood donation activity. Even during the pandemic, the program ran smoothly according to COVID-19 health protocol and there were no obstacles whatsoever, ” she continued.

The initial 65 JULO employee registrants were pre-examined before the donation, and eventually resulted in 32 successful donors. JULO CSR Activities like blood donation are the company’s commitment to giving back to the surroundings. “Hopefully in the future, JULO will continue to organize blood donations with us because the donated blood is very beneficial for those in need, especially during pandemic time where blood donation events happen less frequently than normal times,” said Haris Setiawan, representative of PMI Tangerang.

This blood donation is one of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs that have been held by JULO regularly since at the end of 2016. Several other CSR programs from JULO are making visits and donations to orphanages, nursing homes, and several other places that need assistance. JULO hopes that every small step that they made can be beneficial to those in need.

“As a local fintech company born and established in Indonesia, JULO is committed to continuously create a positive impact for Indonesian society. This is not only about our business operations in providing credit facilities that are widely accessible to the Indonesian people, but also on CSR activities such as blood donation. Hopefully a little contribution from the JULO team can be useful for those in need,” said Hans Sebastian, co-founder of JULO.

About JULO

JULO is a digital lending company that is revolutionizing access to ﬁnancial products for millions of emerging consumers in Indonesia. The Company has developed the ﬁrst digital data-driven credit underwriting and risk assessment platform to process consumer loan applications and determine their creditworthiness using its mobile app.

Founded at the end of 2016, JULO has expanded nationwide. JULO is based in Jakarta and is backed by leading venture capital ﬁrms. JULO has officially licensed as a lending service provider under OJK circulation No KEP-16/D.05/2020 on 19 May 2020.

JULO has been downloaded by more than 1 million users and distributed loans to hundred thousands of customers. JULO has won several awards namely; Winner Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner UN Fintech Challenge (2018), and Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019). For more information, please visit https://www.julo.co.id

Download JULO in Google Playstore