A Group Of Roadies For Linkin Park And Fall Out Boy Have Now Formed Their Own Band

Roadies play a criminally underrated and incomprehensibly important role in the music industry, and now a bunch of them are ready to step into the spotlight in forming a new band, called Knifes.

As reported by NME, the band was founded by Linkin Park roadie Ben Young who stepped in at the eleventh hour for guitarist Brad Delston at a concert in Brazil.

After a while and playing a few more shows, Young had roped in fellow Linkin Park roadie Warren Johnson to make music together. After Chester Bennington passed three years ago, the two began doing roadie work for Fall Out Boy, where they met Pete Wentz’ bass technician Brian Diaz.

Diaz joined the group, and Knifes was born.

Between each of them, the band have performed roadie work for Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy, Slipknot, Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell and even the recently returned Deftones.

The band are on the cusp of releasing their debut EP Proof Of Concept, and they’ve already dropped the EP’s lead single ‘The Comedown’, which you can listen to below.

Proof Of Concept is out Friday, 2nd October.

<img src="﻿” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>