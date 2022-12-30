A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023

The live music landscape has undergone major upheaval in the last three years, and the long-term effects of Covid are yet to be determined. But the outlook for 2023 is more optimistic than it has been since pre-pandemic times. There are bucketloads of music festivals happening around Australia, with many more to be announced.
Here, we break down all the important details of music festivals big and small, covering dates, venues, lineups and ticket links. The list is in chronological order and will be updated as more details surface.
January 2023
Falls Festival
Saturday 31st December–Monday, 2nd January – North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW
Saturday, 7th–Sunday, 8th January – Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA
- Arctic Monkeys
- Lil Nas X
- Peggy Gou
- Chvrches
- Jamie xx
- Aminé
- Ocean Alley
- Camelphat
- Spacey Jane
- DMA’S
- G Flip
- Pinkpantheress
- The OG Wiggles
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Sun Cycle NYD
Sunday, 1st January – Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC
- Bumpy
- C.FRIM
- Coco Maria
- DJ BORING
- Freddie Gibbs
- OR:LA
- POOKIE
- Sam Alfred
- Sampology
- SHERELLE
- Sofia Kourtesis
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Sydney Festival
Thursday, 5th–Sunday, 29th January – Sydney, NSW
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
- Bonobo
- Katie Noonan performs Joni Mitchell’s Blue
- . Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky
- Prinnie Stevens
- Ursula Yovich
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
ELEVATE Sydney
Tuesday, 3rd January–Saturday, 7th January – Cahill Expressway, Sydney
- The Veronicas
- Mallrat
- Amy Shark
- Thelma Plum
- Becca Hatch
- Running Touch
- Kinder
- Client Liaison
- Betty Who
- Kito
- Drax Project
- Free entry – register here
Heaps Good
Friday, 6th January – Adelaide Showgrounds, SA
- Arctic Monkeys
- Peggy Gou
- Chvrches
- Jamie xx
- Ocean Alley
- Spacey Jane
- G Flip
- PinkPantheress
- CC:DISCO!
- Young Franco
- King Stingray
- Peach PRC
- Ebony Boadu
- Pretty Girl (DJ set)
- Subjoi Mum
- Thinks Blue
- claude
- Tickets
So Frenchy So Chic
Sunday, 15th January – Werribee Park Mansion, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, 21st January – Bicentennial Park, Glebe, NSW
Blak Day Out
Saturday, 21st January – The Tivoli, Brisbane
- The Last Kinection
- Cloe Terare
- DRMNGNOW
- Kee’ahn
- Djanaba
- Tjaka
- SOLCHLD
- Ethan Enoch
- Keely
- Alf the Great
- Tickets
Glam Fest
Wednesday, 25th January – The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, 26th January – The Prince, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, 27th January – Bridgeway, Adelaide, SA
Saturday, 28th January – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW
- Faster Pussycat
- Wednesday 13
- Eclipse
- Enuff Z’Nuff
- Pretty Boy Floyd
- Tuff
- Sisters Doll
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Souled Out
Saturday, 28th January – Eatons Hill Outdoor, Brisbane QLD
February 2023
Laneway Festival
Saturday, 4th February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal
Sunday, 5th February – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Burramattagal & Wangal
Friday, 10th February – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna
Saturday, 11th February – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne/Wurundjeri
Sunday, 12th February – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk
- Haim (Exclusive)
- Joji (Exclusive)
- Phoebe Bridgers
- The Jungle Giants
- FINNEAS
- Fontaines D.C.
- Fred again..
- Girl in Red
- Slowthai
- Turnstile
- 100 Gecs
- Chaos in the CBB
- Yard Act
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Party in the Paddock
Friday, 10th–Sunday, 12th February – Quercus Park, Launceston, Tasmania/Lutruwita
- DMA’S
- The Vengaboys
- Art vs. Science
- Yung Gravy
- Gang of Youths
- BENEE
- The Presets
- Vera Blue
- Meg Mac
- Genesis Owusu
- Methyl Ethel
- Slowly Slowly
- Young Franco
- Bag Raiders (DJ Set)
- JK-47
- Peach PRC
- Beddy Rays
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
NinchFest
Friday, 10th–Saturday, 11th February — St. Andrews Beach Recreation Club, St. Andrews Beach, VIC
- Birdz
- William Crighton
- DJ Dexter
- The Grogans
- Peter Bibby
- Nice Biscuit
- Bumpy
- Rot TV
- Freya Josephine Hollick
- Jazzparty
- The Prize
- Ali (Indonesia)
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Tickets on sale here
Mountain Goat Valley Crawl
Saturday, 11th February – Fortiitude Valley, QLD
- The Terrys
- The Buoys
- Voiid
- Bakers Eddy
- Bella Amor
- Dopamine
- Big Wett
- Carla Wehbe
- Horror My Friend
- Jem Cassar-Daley
- Joe Mungovan
- Placement
- + more – complete lineup
- Free – register here
ΩHM
Wednesday, 15th February–Friday, 31st March – Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane
- Future Islands
- Peaches
- The Chills
- Kae Tempest
- black midi
- Nakhane
- Monolake + Electric Indigo
- Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D
- Robin Fox + Yann Novak + MHZ
- Zimoun
- Tickets
Riverboats Music Festival
Friday, 17th February–Sunday, 19th February – Victoria Park Reserve, Echuca, VIC
- Marlon Williams (NZ)
- Spiderbait
- C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra
- The Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Phil Jamieson & Tex Perkins
- The Whitlams
- Felix Riebl
- Alice Skye
- Katy Steele
- Andy Golledge Band
- WILSN
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
MONA FOMA Launceston
Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February
- Evening Hymn with Nico Muhly + Nicholas Tolputt
- The Chills
- Kae Tempest
- Turiya Always: Celebrating Alice Coltrane
- Soccer Mommy
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
MONA FOMA nipaluna / Hobart
Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February
- Bon Iver
- A Life Sentence with Nico Muhly
- Bikini Kill
- Peaches
- Pavement
- Angel Olsen
- Jockstrap
- Vieux Farka Touré
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
For the Love
Saturday, 25th February – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast
Sunday, 26th February – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong
Saturday, 4th March – Catani Gardens, Melbourne
Sunday, 5th March – Taylor Reserve, Perth
- Charli XCX
- Duke Dumont
- Sonny Fodera
- Cosmo’s Midnight
- Snakehips
- Budjerah
- KYE
- Sumner
- Jade Zoe
- Tickets
March 2023
ROAM Festival
Friday, 3rd March–Sunday, 5th March – Venue TBC (within 90 mins of Perth, WA)
- Anna Lunoe (Aus)
- Bradley Zero (UK)
- Cassettes for Kids (Aus)
- Choomba (Aus)
- Helena Hauff (DE)
- Late Nite Tuff Guy (Aus)
- Luude (Aus)
- Overmono (UK)
- Set Mo (Aus)
- Shockone (Aus)
- Subsonic (UK)
- Willaris. K (Aus)
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Adelaide Festival
Friday, 3rd March–Sunday, 19th March – Adelaide, SA
- Lorde with MUNA and Stellie
- Ngapa William Cooper – Lior, Nigel Westlake, Lou Bennett and Sarah Gory
- Camp Cope
- Allday with BARKAA and Kobie Dee
- Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D
- Julia Jacklin
- Yann Tiersen
- wurukur djuanduk balag (Ancestors are Calling) – Lou Bennett
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Great Escape
Saturday, 3rd March–Sunday, 4th March – Mount Field National Park, Derwent Valley, TAS
- G Flip
- Northeast Party House
- King Stingray
- Sly Withers
- Gretta Ray
- Dear Seattle
- Teenage Joans
- Telenova
- Eliza & The Delusionals
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Nine Lives Festival
Saturday, 4th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane
- Angel Olsen
- Crumb
- Drugdealer
- Mdou Moctar
- Baby Cool
- Bones & Jones
- Felivand
- Folk Bitch Trio
- Girl and Girl
- No Zu
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Tent Pole – a Musical Jamboree
Saturday, 4th March – Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong (Wadawurrung Country)
- Pavement
- Spiderbait
- Magic Dirt
- Floodlights
- The Schizophonics
- Black Rock Band
- Clamm
- Black Lips
- Charley Crockett
- MOD CON
- The Prize
- Sirens
- Tickets
Palm Tree Music Festival
Friday, 10th March – Sydney Showgrounds, NSW
Saturday, 11th March – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
Sunday, 12th March – Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC
- Tiësto
- Kygo
- Lost Frequencies
- Sam Feldt
- Frank Walker
- Tickets
Pitch Music & Arts
Friday, 10th–Tuesday, 14th March – Moyston, VIC
- Ben UFO
- BIG WETT
- Bradley Zero
- C.FRIM X MIRASIA
- Fatima Yamaha (Live)
- Four Tet
- Helena Hauff
- Jyoty
- Kalyani
- Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)
- Kim Ann Foxman
- Leon Vynehall (LIVE)
- LSDXOXO
- Mano Le Tough
- Mildlife
- Moderat (LIVE)
- Nightmares On Wax
- NLV
- Overmono (Live)
- Soju Gang
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
WOMADelaide
Friday, 10th–Monday, 13th March – Botanic Park, Adelaide
- Angel Olsen
- AURORA
- Bangarra Dance Theatre
- Billy Bragg
- Bon Iver
- Florence + the Machine
- Genesis Owusu
- Kee’ahn
- Madeleine Peyroux
- Mdou Moctar
- Nakhane
- Nightmares on Wax – DJ set
- The Proclaimers
- Ripple Effect Band
- Sampa The Great
- Soul II Soul
- Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Golden Plains
Saturday, 11th March–Monday, 13th March – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith, VIC
- Bikini Kill
- Four Tet
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Mdou Moctar
- Soul II Soul
- Angel Olsen
- Kokoroko
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
- Armand Hammer
- Mulalo
- Delivery
- + more – complete lineup
- Sold out
Sin Or Swim Cruise
Sunday, 12th March – Casio Wharf, Pyrmont, NSW (12pm – 4pm)
CMC Rocks QLD
Wednesday, 15th–Sunday, 19th March – Willowbank, Ipswich, QLD
- Morgan Wallen (USA)
- Zac Brown Band (USA)
- Kip Moore (USA)
- Jordan Davis (USA)
- Hardy (USA)
- Randy Houser (USA)
- Bailey Zimmerman (USA)
- Ashley McBryde (USA)
- Mitchell Tenpenny (USA)
- Cam (USA)
- Ernest (USA)
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Wine Machine
Saturday, 18th March – Dalwood Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW
Saturday, 25th March – Commonwealth Park, Canberra, ACT
Saturday, 1st April – Rochford Estate, Yarra Valley, VIC
- Hot Dub Time Machine
- Lime Cordiale (except Yarra Valley)
- Bliss N Eso
- Vera Blue (except Hunter Valley)
- Northeast Party House
- KLP
- grentperez
- Tickets
By The Pier
Friday, 24th–Saturday, 25th March – Queenscliff Foreshore
- Thelma Plum
- King Stingray
- Slowly Slowly
- Safia
- Holy Holy
- Alice Ivy
- Full Flower Moon Band
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Knotfest Australia
Friday, 24th March – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
Saturday, 25th March – Centennial Park, Sydney
Sunday, 26th March – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane
- Slipknot
- Parkway Drive
- Megadeth
- Trivium
- Northlane
- In Flames
- Spiritbox
- Story of the Year
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Offbeat Music Festival
Friday, 24th March–Sunday 26th March – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi, QLD
- Thelma Plum
- Electric Fields
- Gretta Ray
- Clews
- Clea
- Blues Arcadia
- Playlunch
- Eastbound Buzz
- Tommy Gun
- Tickets
Meadow 9
Friday, 31st March—Sunday, 2nd April — Bambra, Victoria
- Kurt Vile & The Violators (US)
- Black Midi (UK)
- Jen Cloher
- Kučka
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks
- Big Scary
- daine
- RONA.
- Agung Mango
- Komang
- Gena Rose Bruce
- Workhorse
- Wildfire Manwurrk
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
April 2023
Bluesfest Perth
Saturday, 1st April – Nikola Estate Winery, Middle Swan, WA
- The Doobie Brothers
- Counting Crows
- John Butler
- Jessica Mauboy
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Tickets
Vintage Vibes
Saturday, 1st–Sunday, 2nd April – Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills
- Gang of Youths
- Tash Sultana
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- Angus & Julia Stone
- The Temper Trap
- Hermitude
- Middle Kids
- Leo Sayer
- Donny Benet
- West Thebarton
- Adrian Eagle
- George Alice
- Jess Day
- Kanada the Loop
- We Move Like Giants
- Wanderers
- Tickets
Wanderlust Presents True North
Sunday, 2nd April – Plaza Ballroom, Melbourne
Saturday, 8th April – Paddington Town Hall, Sydney
- Michael Franti’s Yoga Jam
- Emily Wurramara
- Keenan Mundine
- + more
- Tickets
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Thursday, 6th–Monday, 10th April – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW
- Allison Russell
- Counting Crows
- Doobie Brothers, The
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats
- 19-Twenty
- Beth Hart (Exclusive)
- Bonnie Raitt
- Buddy Guy
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Jackson Browne
- Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Lucinda Williams
- Marcus King
- Mavis Staples
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Bluesfest Melbourne
Saturday, 8th–Sunday, 9th April – Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC
- Ash Grunwald
- Buddy Guy
- Chain
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- C.W. Stoneking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra
- The Doobie Brothers
- Henry Wagons
- Kaleo
- Kasey Chambers
- Keb’ mo
- Lucinda Williams
- Paolo Nutini
- Robert Glasper
- The Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli and GZA
- Steve Earle
- Xavier Rudd
- +more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Ultra Australia
Saturday, 15th April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain, Melbourne, VIC
- Darren Styles
- Deborah De Luca
- Hardwell
- Sub Zero Project
- Timmy Trumpet
- + more
- Tickets
The Gum Ball
Friday, 21st–Monday, 24th April – Dashville, Lower Belford/Wonnarua Country, NSW
- Mudhoney
- Party Dozen
- The New Christs
- Full Flower Moon Band
- Darren Hanlon
- Flowertruck
- Paul Dempsey
- The Sheepdogs (Can)
- Ainslie Wills
- First Beige
- Datura4
- Cable Ties
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Gippsland Country Music Festival
Saturday, 23rd April – Lardner Park, Gippsland, VIC
Ride The Soundwave
Saturday, 29th April — Town Beach Park, Port Macquarie, NSW
- Boy & Bear
- The Waifs
- Busby Marou
- Tullara
- Tickets
May 2023
Bassinthegrass
Saturday, 20th May – Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT
- Amy Shark
- Angus & Julia Stone
- Babe Rainbow
- Baker Boy
- Guy Sebastian
- Hooligan Hefs
- L D R U
- Ocean Alley
- Peach PRC
- The Presets
- San Cisco
- Spacey Jane
- Tones and I
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
June 2023
Vivid Sydney
Friday, 26th May–Saturday, 17th June – Sydney Opera House and surrounds, Sydney, NSW
- Lineup TBA
July 2023
Birdsville Big Red Bash
Tuesday, 4th–Thursday, 6th July – Big Red Sand Dune, Birdsville, QLD
- Icehouse
- John Williamson
- Hoodoo Gurus
- Human Nature
- Pete Murray
- The Angels
- The Waifs
- Kate Ceberano
- Troy Cassar-Daley
- Ross Wilson
- Dragon
- Chocolate Starfish
- Shane Howard
- Furnace And The Fundamentals
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
August 2023
Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash
Thursday, 17th–Friday, 19th August – Belmont Station, Broken Hill, NSW
- Icehouse
- Hoodoo Gurus
- Human Nature
- Pete Murray
- The Angels
- The Waifs
- Kate Ceberano
- Troy Cassar-Daley
- Dragon
- Thirsty Merc
- Chocolate Starfish
- Shane Howard
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
