A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023

The live music landscape has undergone major upheaval in the last three years, and the long-term effects of Covid are yet to be determined. But the outlook for 2023 is more optimistic than it has been since pre-pandemic times. There are bucketloads of music festivals happening around Australia, with many more to be announced.

Here, we break down all the important details of music festivals big and small, covering dates, venues, lineups and ticket links. The list is in chronological order and will be updated as more details surface.

Arctic Monkeys – ‘505’ (Live at Reading 2022)

﻿

January 2023

Falls Festival

Saturday 31st December–Monday, 2nd January – North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW

Saturday, 7th–Sunday, 8th January – Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA

Arctic Monkeys

Lil Nas X

Peggy Gou

Chvrches

Jamie xx

Aminé

Ocean Alley

Camelphat

Spacey Jane

DMA’S

G Flip

Pinkpantheress

The OG Wiggles

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Sun Cycle NYD

Sunday, 1st January – Coburg Velodrome, Melbourne/Naarm, VIC

Bumpy

C.FRIM

Coco Maria

DJ BORING

Freddie Gibbs

OR:LA

POOKIE

Sam Alfred

Sampology

SHERELLE

Sofia Kourtesis

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Sydney Festival

Thursday, 5th–Sunday, 29th January – Sydney, NSW

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Bonobo

Katie Noonan performs Joni Mitchell’s Blue

. Emma Donovan and Paul Grabowsky

Prinnie Stevens

Ursula Yovich

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

ELEVATE Sydney

Tuesday, 3rd January–Saturday, 7th January – Cahill Expressway, Sydney

The Veronicas

Mallrat

Amy Shark

Thelma Plum

Becca Hatch

Running Touch

Kinder

Client Liaison

Betty Who

Kito

Drax Project

Free entry – register here

Heaps Good

Friday, 6th January – Adelaide Showgrounds, SA

Arctic Monkeys

Peggy Gou

Chvrches

Jamie xx

Ocean Alley

Spacey Jane

G Flip

PinkPantheress

CC:DISCO!

Young Franco

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Ebony Boadu

Pretty Girl (DJ set)

Subjoi Mum

Thinks Blue

claude

Tickets

So Frenchy So Chic

Sunday, 15th January – Werribee Park Mansion, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 21st January – Bicentennial Park, Glebe, NSW

Blak Day Out

Saturday, 21st January – The Tivoli, Brisbane

The Last Kinection

Cloe Terare

DRMNGNOW

Kee’ahn

Djanaba

Tjaka

SOLCHLD

Ethan Enoch

Keely

Alf the Great

Tickets

Glam Fest

Wednesday, 25th January – The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 26th January – The Prince, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 27th January – Bridgeway, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 28th January – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Faster Pussycat

Wednesday 13

Eclipse

Enuff Z’Nuff

Pretty Boy Floyd

Tuff

Sisters Doll

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Souled Out

Saturday, 28th January – Eatons Hill Outdoor, Brisbane QLD

Kehlani – ‘Good Thing’ (Live from NYC)

﻿

February 2023

Laneway Festival

Saturday, 4th February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal

Sunday, 5th February – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Burramattagal & Wangal

Friday, 10th February – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna

Saturday, 11th February – The Park, Flemington, Melbourne/Wurundjeri

Sunday, 12th February – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk

Haim (Exclusive)

Joji (Exclusive)

Phoebe Bridgers

The Jungle Giants

FINNEAS

Fontaines D.C.

Fred again..

Girl in Red

Slowthai

Turnstile

100 Gecs

Chaos in the CBB

Yard Act

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Party in the Paddock

Friday, 10th–Sunday, 12th February – Quercus Park, Launceston, Tasmania/Lutruwita

DMA’S

The Vengaboys

Art vs. Science

Yung Gravy

Gang of Youths

BENEE

The Presets

Vera Blue

Meg Mac

Genesis Owusu

Methyl Ethel

Slowly Slowly

Young Franco

Bag Raiders (DJ Set)

JK-47

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

NinchFest

Friday, 10th–Saturday, 11th February — St. Andrews Beach Recreation Club, St. Andrews Beach, VIC

Birdz

William Crighton

DJ Dexter

The Grogans

Peter Bibby

Nice Biscuit

Bumpy

Rot TV

Freya Josephine Hollick

Jazzparty

The Prize

Ali (Indonesia)

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Tickets on sale here

Mountain Goat Valley Crawl

Saturday, 11th February – Fortiitude Valley, QLD

The Terrys

The Buoys

Voiid

Bakers Eddy

Bella Amor

Dopamine

Big Wett

Carla Wehbe

Horror My Friend

Jem Cassar-Daley

Joe Mungovan

Placement

+ more – complete lineup

Free – register here

ΩHM

Wednesday, 15th February–Friday, 31st March – Powerhouse Theatre, Brisbane

Future Islands

Peaches

The Chills

Kae Tempest

black midi

Nakhane

Monolake + Electric Indigo

Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D

Robin Fox + Yann Novak + MHZ

Zimoun

Tickets

Riverboats Music Festival

Friday, 17th February–Sunday, 19th February – Victoria Park Reserve, Echuca, VIC

Marlon Williams (NZ)

Spiderbait

C.W. Stoneking & His Primitive Horn Orchestra

The Rolling Stones Revue featuring Adalita, Phil Jamieson & Tex Perkins

The Whitlams

Felix Riebl

Alice Skye

Katy Steele

Andy Golledge Band

WILSN

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

MONA FOMA Launceston

Friday, 17th–Sunday, 19th February

Evening Hymn with Nico Muhly + Nicholas Tolputt

The Chills

Kae Tempest

Turiya Always: Celebrating Alice Coltrane

Soccer Mommy

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

MONA FOMA nipaluna / Hobart

Friday, 24th–Sunday, 26th February

Bon Iver

A Life Sentence with Nico Muhly

Bikini Kill

Peaches

Pavement

Angel Olsen

Jockstrap

Vieux Farka Touré

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

For the Love

Saturday, 25th February – Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast

Sunday, 26th February – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong

Saturday, 4th March – Catani Gardens, Melbourne

Sunday, 5th March – Taylor Reserve, Perth

Charli XCX

Duke Dumont

Sonny Fodera

Cosmo’s Midnight

Snakehips

Budjerah

KYE

Sumner

Jade Zoe

Tickets

March 2023

ROAM Festival

Friday, 3rd March–Sunday, 5th March – Venue TBC (within 90 mins of Perth, WA)

Anna Lunoe (Aus)

Bradley Zero (UK)

Cassettes for Kids (Aus)

Choomba (Aus)

Helena Hauff (DE)

Late Nite Tuff Guy (Aus)

Luude (Aus)

Overmono (UK)

Set Mo (Aus)

Shockone (Aus)

Subsonic (UK)

Willaris. K (Aus)

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Adelaide Festival

Friday, 3rd March–Sunday, 19th March – Adelaide, SA

Lorde with MUNA and Stellie

Ngapa William Cooper – Lior, Nigel Westlake, Lou Bennett and Sarah Gory

Camp Cope

Allday with BARKAA and Kobie Dee

Hear My Eyes: Pan’s Labyrinth x Sleep D

Julia Jacklin

Yann Tiersen

wurukur djuanduk balag (Ancestors are Calling) – Lou Bennett

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Great Escape

Saturday, 3rd March–Sunday, 4th March – Mount Field National Park, Derwent Valley, TAS

G Flip

Northeast Party House

King Stingray

Sly Withers

Gretta Ray

Dear Seattle

Teenage Joans

Telenova

Eliza & The Delusionals

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Nine Lives Festival

Saturday, 4th March – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Angel Olsen

Crumb

Drugdealer

Mdou Moctar

Baby Cool

Bones & Jones

Felivand

Folk Bitch Trio

Girl and Girl

No Zu

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Tent Pole – a Musical Jamboree

Saturday, 4th March – Mt. Duneed Estate, Geelong (Wadawurrung Country)

Pavement

Spiderbait

Magic Dirt

Floodlights

The Schizophonics

Black Rock Band

Clamm

Black Lips

Charley Crockett

MOD CON

The Prize

Sirens

Tickets

Palm Tree Music Festival

Friday, 10th March – Sydney Showgrounds, NSW

Saturday, 11th March – Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, 12th March – Melbourne Showgrounds, VIC

Tiësto

Kygo

Lost Frequencies

Sam Feldt

Frank Walker

Tickets

Pitch Music & Arts

Friday, 10th–Tuesday, 14th March – Moyston, VIC

Ben UFO

BIG WETT

Bradley Zero

C.FRIM X MIRASIA

Fatima Yamaha (Live)

Four Tet

Helena Hauff

Jyoty

Kalyani

Kelly Lee Owens (DJ Set)

Kim Ann Foxman

Leon Vynehall (LIVE)

LSDXOXO

Mano Le Tough

Mildlife

Moderat (LIVE)

Nightmares On Wax

NLV

Overmono (Live)

Soju Gang

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

WOMADelaide

Friday, 10th–Monday, 13th March – Botanic Park, Adelaide

Angel Olsen

AURORA

Bangarra Dance Theatre

Billy Bragg

Bon Iver

Florence + the Machine

Genesis Owusu

Kee’ahn

Madeleine Peyroux

Mdou Moctar

Nakhane

Nightmares on Wax – DJ set

The Proclaimers

Ripple Effect Band

Sampa The Great

Soul II Soul

Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Golden Plains

Saturday, 11th March–Monday, 13th March – Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre, Meredith, VIC

Bikini Kill

Four Tet

Carly Rae Jepsen

Mdou Moctar

Soul II Soul

Angel Olsen

Kokoroko

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Armand Hammer

Mulalo

Delivery

+ more – complete lineup

Sold out

Sin Or Swim Cruise

Sunday, 12th March – Casio Wharf, Pyrmont, NSW (12pm – 4pm)

CMC Rocks QLD

Wednesday, 15th–Sunday, 19th March – Willowbank, Ipswich, QLD

Morgan Wallen (USA)

Zac Brown Band (USA)

Kip Moore (USA)

Jordan Davis (USA)

Hardy (USA)

Randy Houser (USA)

Bailey Zimmerman (USA)

Ashley McBryde (USA)

Mitchell Tenpenny (USA)

Cam (USA)

Ernest (USA)

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Wine Machine

Saturday, 18th March – Dalwood Estate, Hunter Valley, NSW

Saturday, 25th March – Commonwealth Park, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 1st April – Rochford Estate, Yarra Valley, VIC

Hot Dub Time Machine

Lime Cordiale (except Yarra Valley)

Bliss N Eso

Vera Blue (except Hunter Valley)

Northeast Party House

KLP

grentperez

Tickets

By The Pier

Friday, 24th–Saturday, 25th March – Queenscliff Foreshore

Thelma Plum

King Stingray

Slowly Slowly

Safia

Holy Holy

Alice Ivy

Full Flower Moon Band

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Knotfest Australia

Friday, 24th March – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne

Saturday, 25th March – Centennial Park, Sydney

Sunday, 26th March – RNA Showgrounds, Brisbane

Slipknot

Parkway Drive

Megadeth

Trivium

Northlane

In Flames

Spiritbox

Story of the Year

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Offbeat Music Festival

Friday, 24th March–Sunday 26th March – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi, QLD

Thelma Plum

Electric Fields

Gretta Ray

Clews

Clea

Blues Arcadia

Playlunch

Eastbound Buzz

Tommy Gun

Tickets

Meadow 9

Friday, 31st March—Sunday, 2nd April — Bambra, Victoria

Kurt Vile & The Violators (US)

Black Midi (UK)

Jen Cloher

Kučka

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Big Scary

daine

RONA.

Agung Mango

Komang

Gena Rose Bruce

Workhorse

Wildfire Manwurrk

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Jen Cloher – ‘Being Human’

﻿

April 2023

Bluesfest Perth

Saturday, 1st April – Nikola Estate Winery, Middle Swan, WA

The Doobie Brothers

Counting Crows

John Butler

Jessica Mauboy

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tickets

Vintage Vibes

Saturday, 1st–Sunday, 2nd April – Tomich Wines, Adelaide Hills

Gang of Youths

Tash Sultana

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Angus & Julia Stone

The Temper Trap

Hermitude

Middle Kids

Leo Sayer

Donny Benet

West Thebarton

Adrian Eagle

George Alice

Jess Day

Kanada the Loop

We Move Like Giants

Wanderers

Tickets

Wanderlust Presents True North

Sunday, 2nd April – Plaza Ballroom, Melbourne

Saturday, 8th April – Paddington Town Hall, Sydney

Michael Franti’s Yoga Jam

Emily Wurramara

Keenan Mundine

+ more

Tickets

Bluesfest Byron Bay

Thursday, 6th–Monday, 10th April – Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay, NSW

Allison Russell

Counting Crows

Doobie Brothers, The

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

19-Twenty

Beth Hart (Exclusive)

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Jackson Browne

Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Bluesfest Melbourne

Saturday, 8th–Sunday, 9th April – Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, VIC

Ash Grunwald

Buddy Guy

Chain

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

C.W. Stoneking & his Primitive Horn Orchestra

The Doobie Brothers

Henry Wagons

Kaleo

Kasey Chambers

Keb’ mo

Lucinda Williams

Paolo Nutini

Robert Glasper

The Soul Rebels with Talib Kweli and GZA

Steve Earle

Xavier Rudd

+more – complete lineup

Tickets

Ultra Australia

Saturday, 15th April – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain, Melbourne, VIC

Darren Styles

Deborah De Luca

Hardwell

Sub Zero Project

Timmy Trumpet

+ more

Tickets

The Gum Ball

Friday, 21st–Monday, 24th April – Dashville, Lower Belford/Wonnarua Country, NSW

Mudhoney

Party Dozen

The New Christs

Full Flower Moon Band

Darren Hanlon

Flowertruck

Paul Dempsey

The Sheepdogs (Can)

Ainslie Wills

First Beige

Datura4

Cable Ties

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

Gippsland Country Music Festival

Saturday, 23rd April – Lardner Park, Gippsland, VIC

Ride The Soundwave

Saturday, 29th April — Town Beach Park, Port Macquarie, NSW

Boy & Bear

The Waifs

Busby Marou

Tullara

Tickets

May 2023

Bassinthegrass

Saturday, 20th May – Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT

Amy Shark

Angus & Julia Stone

Babe Rainbow

Baker Boy

Guy Sebastian

Hooligan Hefs

L D R U

Ocean Alley

Peach PRC

The Presets

San Cisco

Spacey Jane

Tones and I

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

June 2023

Vivid Sydney

Friday, 26th May–Saturday, 17th June – Sydney Opera House and surrounds, Sydney, NSW

Lineup TBA

Sampa the Great – ‘Lane’ (Live at Vivid LIVE 2022)

﻿

July 2023

Birdsville Big Red Bash

Tuesday, 4th–Thursday, 6th July – Big Red Sand Dune, Birdsville, QLD

Icehouse

John Williamson

Hoodoo Gurus

Human Nature

Pete Murray

The Angels

The Waifs

Kate Ceberano

Troy Cassar-Daley

Ross Wilson

Dragon

Chocolate Starfish

Shane Howard

Furnace And The Fundamentals

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

August 2023

Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash

Thursday, 17th–Friday, 19th August – Belmont Station, Broken Hill, NSW

Icehouse

Hoodoo Gurus

Human Nature

Pete Murray

The Angels

The Waifs

Kate Ceberano

Troy Cassar-Daley

Dragon

Thirsty Merc

Chocolate Starfish

Shane Howard

+ more – complete lineup

Tickets

