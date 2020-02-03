A ‘Hamilton’ Movie Is Coming To Cinemas With Original Broadway Cast

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 4, 2020

Australia has had to wait for a long time for Hamilton to be performed on our stages, but now 2021 is set to be a huge year for us and the show, as the world getting a movie of the production complete with the original Broadway cast thanks to Disney.

The movie will be compiled of two separate performances of the original production on Broadway, both filmed in June 2016 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Disney reportedly acquired the rights to the production for a whopping $75 million, according to Deadline.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theatre experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, said in a statement.

“All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience. And we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.”

After the film’s theatrical release, it will be available to stream on Disney+.

The film will be released on Thursday, 15th October. This comes after the production will make its Australian stage debut at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre in February 2021.