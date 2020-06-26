“A Korean drama based on the US film ‘17 Again’ is in the works”

An upcoming Korean drama titled ‘18 Again’ starring Kim Ha-neul, Yoon Sang-hyun, and Lee Do-hyun is in the works.

On Thursday, June 25, JTBC shared on Instagram photos of the cast members during a script reading session for the upcoming drama.

According to Korean entertainment site Soompi, the upcoming JTBC drama is based on the Zac Efron-led movie ‘17 Again.’

“18 Again” is about a husband on the verge of divorce who suddenly finds himself back in the prime of his life, which was 18 years ago. It is based on the American film ‘17 Again’,” wrote Soompi in a report.

Ha Byung-hoon, who helmed the 2017 drama Go Back Couple, was tasked to direct the said project.

Byung-hoon expressed his excitement as gathered with the rest of the cast for the first time during the script reading session.

“The message that I want to convey through this drama is, ‘one’s first intention.’ I want to work on this project as if it’s my first project again,” he reportedly said during the script reading as translated by Soompi.

Other cast members include Lee Ki-woo, Kim Kang-hyun, Lee Mi-do, Noh Jung-ui, Ryeo Woon, Choi Bomin, and Hwang In-yeob.

While there is no exact date yet, the drama will most likely premiere sometime in September, according to the report.