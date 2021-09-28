A lifetime’s worth of knowledge

“Knowledge emerges only through invention and reinvention, through the restless, impatient, continuing, hopeful inquiry human beings pursue in the world, with the world and with each other.” — Paulo Freire

THE search for knowledge continues, pandemic or not. Regardless of the circumstances one faces, especially in these trying times, the search for knowledge continues. This is the reason for the founding of the Association of CPAs in Public Practice (Acpapp) Academy.

Back when I was Acpapp liaison director for chapters and membership development, I saw a need for a learning hub geared toward small and medium audit firms. Since then, I kept on finding ways how our organization could face and overcome the challenge of looking for best practices in postgraduate trainings.

In 2019, then-executive vice president Anita Canete-Rodriguez approached me for assistance with her upcoming term as president. She assigned me to be the liaison director for professional development (PD). I was apprehensive at first, being aware of the responsibilities that the job entailed. Eventually, I accepted and the rest was history. In retrospect, my experience as the PD director allowed me to turn a dream into reality. The academy was conceptualized and approved during Canete-Rodriguez’s presidency and launched during this year’s Accountancy Week under the leadership of President Wilfredo Baltazar who has given guidance since he is from the academe as well as the public practice sector.

Envisioned as an avenue to provide CPAs, particularly those in public practice with access to quality learning, the academy will uphold the competence of CPAs as professionals. Some of the programs that are at the core of it all include webinars, workshops and videos on demand that will be brought to various Acpapp chapters.

With the upcoming implementation of the Philippine Qualification Framework by the Professional Regulation Commission, the academy will help address the Career Progression and Specialization Program requirement of professionals in the public practice sector. It will also be the depository of CPD learning units.

At present, we have 22 active faculty members who are professionals in the public practice community and experts in their respective subjects. They are from first, second and third tier audit firms. Each of them possesses the necessary competence, relevant work experience and teaching effectiveness. Yours truly is the liaison director while Garry Pagaspas is the chairman of the academy committee.



The following are part of the academy’s pioneer faculty: Agnes Jade Aclan, Aldous Jerome Sarmiento, Alger Tang, Ariel Morales, Bienvenido Rebudillo 2nd, Ma. Corazon Echavez, Dave Sangandoy, Ferdinand Rodriguez, Floyd Paguio, Jane Lamboso, Jenny Isabel Menes, Karlo Eleazar Baral, Kristine Camille Maghirang, Ma. Elma Minette Ilagan-Ame, Antonio Noel Canlas, Renan Piamonte, Richard Serrano, Ting Icban-Samonte, Vergel Pabillon Jr., Wilfredo A. Baltazar, Wilma Inventor-Miranda and Yusoph Maute. We employ diverse teaching methodologies and utilize modern technology to make the process interesting and productive. As part of our pilot programs, we have just concluded Batch 3 of the International Standard of Quality Management (ISQM1) Workshop. It is a four-day workshop that deals with the components of the ISQM1, ISQM2 and ISA 220 (revised). Each batch has a maximum of 30 participants with the number intended for attendees to have a conducive online space for learning. Each session has a plenary discussion and workshop where participants are required to accomplish a System of Quality Management matrix. Attendance is a must and participants are given opportunities to catch up with future scheduled workshops. To further strengthen and empower Acpapp members, especially those from second and third tier audit firms, we are currently designing learning modules such as Audit of SMEs and Tax Compliance.

The logo of the academy speaks of transformation, inclusivity and strength. It also symbolizes the positive characteristics of CPAs in public practice. Furthermore, it embodies public practice professionals’ growth and maturity.

The future is our priority in this endeavor. Hence, I am confident that through the academy, more Filipino CPAs will become professionals of world-class caliber.

Cesar Faustino R. Ravalo Jr. CPA, DPPA, CRA, is a partner of PR Ramoso and Co., CPAs. He is also director for the academy and professional development of the Association of CPAs in Public Practice and trustee of Acpapp Foundation Inc