“A month after COVID-19 infection, Iza Calzado expresses gratitude for second chance at life”

A month since she fell sick due to the novel coronavirus, Iza Calzado took to social media to express how grateful she is that she was given a second chance at life.

On Instagram, the actress posted a photo of her sitting on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask, taken during her hospital confinement exactly a month ago, along with the caption, “The Lord has powerful ways, indeed! Grateful for my llife today and always. Even more grateful for his instruments of life – our positive spirit and resilience, especially in our frontliners. … Every breath is a blessing.”

It was on March 28 when Iza tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

After recovering from the highly contagious disease, the “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” star said she plans to donate blood plasma to help other COVID-19 patients overcome the respiratory illness.