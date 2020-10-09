A New Avenged Sevenfold Album Is Underway, But They Won’t Be Releasing It Any Time Soon

It’s been more than a minute since we heard from Cali metal heads, Avenged Sevenfold but they’ve now revealed they’ve been working “meticulously” on new tunes.

In an email sent out to their fan club, A7X said they’ve been working on new music but the recording process has been tricky.

“[The pandemic] has given us the time to meticulously work on music and other projects,” they said.

“The truth though, is that it has been incredibly hard to record the way we want. For instance, the drum room we required for the album was shut down due to protests outside the building for weeks.

“String sections and outside musicians have still not been able to be recorded due to Covid-19 restrictions. We are not willing to sacrifice the sound we are going for to work around this. We will wait.

“There are other issues on the horizon but we are documenting it all for a later release when we can tell the whole story.”

Avenged Sevenfold went on to tell fans that it wouldn’t matter anyway.

“We don’t feel comfortable working on an album this long and then releasing it with no tour in sight,” they explained.

“Part of the music we make needs to be expressed through live interaction.”

The new album, whenever it arrives, will follow up Avenged Sevenfold’s 2016 release, The Stage.

Enjoy an A7X classic, ‘Bat Country’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]