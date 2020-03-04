“‘A new crown awaits’ for Miss World Philippines 2020”

This year’s Miss World Philippines is looking promising as it gears up for its ‘biggest and grandest’ edition to date with a total of seven crowns at stake.

This year’s Miss World Philippines is looking promising as it gears up for its “biggest and grandest” edition to date, with a total of seven crowns at stake, the namesake organization announced Monday, March 2, evening.

“Any guesses? A new crown awaits,” it said in an Instagram post where it revealed that a new title will be given in the highly-anticipated pageant this year.

Previous Miss World Philippines competitions have chosen the country’s representatives for Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco International, Miss Eco Teen International, Miss Multinational, and Miss Tourism.

It has produced winning beauty queens Megan Young (Miss World), Winwyn Marquez (Reina Hispanoamericana), Cynthia Thomalla (Miss Eco International), and Sophia Senoron (Miss Multinational).

Applications for Miss World Philippines will begin “this summer”. However, a specific date or venue is yet to be revealed as of this writing.