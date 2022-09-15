A New Darwin Rave Is Set To Celebrate The Electronic Underground And First Nations Artists

‘Return To Earth’ is uniting First Nations producers and the Australian underground electronic scene for one helluva outdoor party this weekend (Saturday, September 17th). Spotlighting some beloved established names, as well as the exciting next gen of producers, ‘Return To Earth’ has promised to be an unmissable showcase of artistry for those who find themselves up in the Northern Territory.

The event, driven by Portal – Spotify’s “home for alternative electronic music” – as well as fashion brands Afends and House Of Darwin, brings the likes of Jono Ma, DJ PGZ, SOVBLKPSSY and more up north, in an attempt to shine a light on the talent creating electronic music out of all areas of the country.

Gurnai/Kurnai and Yorta Yorta artist and producer DJ PGZ mixes a fresh perspective on techno and dance, and has been a popular mainstay at events throughout Naarm (Melbourne) – recently evidenced during his Boiler Room set a few months ago.

Joining him on the line up, Ngarrindjeri, Ramindjeri, Walkandi-Woni artist and producer SOVBLKPSSY; also based in Naarm, the artist also known as Juanita Sumner has been heating up clubs, her sets covering a wide range of genres and First Nations artists.

Also on the ‘Return To Earth’ bill, Trawlwoolway musician and DJ Kalyani brings a love of UK bass, techno and rhythms to proceedings; while Jono Ma’s reputation has long preceded him. The DJ, producer and songwriter has enjoyed success with Jagwar Ma and in more recent history has collaborated with artists including Flight Facilities, Genesis Owusu and Foals.

As well as the music – details as an “all night” car park party, the ‘Return To Earth’ event will provide a peek at the exclusive collaboration between Afends and for-profit clothing brand/social enterprise, House of Darwin. For more information, visit the link here.

‘Return To Earth’ Darwin 2022

Saturday, September 17th – Austin Lane Car Park, Darwin

Featuring

DJ PGZ

SOVBLKPSSY

KALYANI

JONO MA

DREAMCATCHER

Tickets are available via Moshtix.