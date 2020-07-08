A new level of integration – Motor System IC from Infineon for controlling small electric motors in cars

MUNICH, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — From power lift gate to sunroof, electric seat adjustment and fuel pumps – an increasingly large number of electric motors ensure safety and comfort in modern automobiles. Infineon Technologies AG presents a new product family called Motor System ICs for controlling brushed and brushless DC motors. Motor System ICs are the world’s first multiple half-bridge drivers for MOSFETs with integrated power supply and communication interfaces.



The new Infineon Motor Systems ICs for control of both brushed and brushless DC motors in cars integrate multiple half-bridge drivers for MOSFETs, power supply, and communication interfaces.

“With our highly integrated Motor System ICs, system designers only need half the board space compared to existing solutions. At the same time, system designers maintain the capability to choose their microcontroller,” said Andreas Doll, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Body Power at Infineon. “Furthermore, we implemented our patented adaptive MOSFET driver that improves electromagnetic compatibility and reduces switching losses in the system.” This control algorithm can compensate for MOSFET parameter spread in the system by automatically adjusting the gate current.

In terms of integration, the new Motor System ICs complement the existing Infineon motor control IC portfolio, ranking between discrete solutions and highly integrated embedded power products that include an ARM® processor. The new product family comprises a total of seven variants, all in a VQFN-48 package (7 mm x 7 mm).

The devices contain up to four half-bridge drivers for external N-channel MOSFETs. An integrated linear voltage regulator supplies 5 V with an output current of 250 mA. A CAN-FD transceiver with 5 Mbit/s according to ISO 11898-2:2016 which includes partial networking option and/or a LIN transceiver according to 2.2A / ISO 17987-4 and SAE J2602 are available for communication.

Availability

Development samples for the first devices are available. Series production is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further information is available at http://www.infineon.com/motor-system-ic.

