A new purpose: recycled PET bottles are turned into adhesive tapes

NORDERSTEDT, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — tesa, an international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive system solutions, is launching a new, innovative packaging tape. The new tesa® 60412 includes a backing with 70% recycled (PCR) PET and a water-based acrylic adhesive system. For many industries, such as the food & beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry or the logistics sector, tesa® 60412 is an ideal alternative to conventional polyvinyl chloride packaging tapes.

Key features of tesa’s new packaging tape made from recycled post-consumer PET:

The new tesa® 60412 is a sustainable packaging tape that features high recycled content in the backing material.

The tape features strong holding power and is perfect for light and medium-weight packaging up to 30 kg.

It guarantees good adhesion to recycled cardboard thanks to a robust, wear-resistant backing.

Strong, wear-resistant, and low-noise

With its elevated tear resistance, tesa® 60412 is comparable to PVC or biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) tapes. The packaging tape is certified according to INGEDE Method 12 and can be disposed together with the packaging in the wastepaper without compromising the cardboard recycling process.

tesa supports companies and customers in achieving their sustainability goals

With tesa® 60412, our partners can easily pack their goods in a sustainable way. The production process of this adhesive tape is completely solvent-free, using recycled PET products as raw materials for the tape backing.

“The development of products that help promote sustainability is a strategic goal for tesa. Our new tesa® 60412 PET packaging tape was therefore developed to reduce environmental pollution and at the same time guarantee high performance. With a more sustainable packaging tape, our customers get one step closer to their sustainability goals. We at tesa are proud to support them on this journey,” says Andreas Walkembach, Head of Industrial Trade & Converting Europe at tesa.

The new tesa® 60412 is now available from professional retailers in transparent or, on request, in brown and white versions.

About tesa Australia

With more than 7,000 adhesive solutions, tesa Australia is a multinational company that develops innovative adhesive tape solutions. Approximately 500 engineers and designers work at tesa to continuously develop tapes in step with the times and tailor them to the needs of customers across all areas, from the automotive industry, over the electronics and construction industries, to the paper and printing trade sectors.