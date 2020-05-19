“A PINOY BL SERIES? iWant has it, and it’s ‘out’ now”

Filipinos have gone gaga over Thai BL (Boy’s Love) stories like 2gether: The Series and TharnType: The Series during quarantine. Because of the undeniable kilig from two male lead cast members and its stories, staying home becomes much less boring.

On Twitter, fans are wondering what it would be like if the Philippines had its own BL series. Lo and behold, news on Oh, Mando, starring actors Alex Diaz and Kokoy De Santos have actually been circulating online. Lo and behold—there is one, for real!

Photo from Instagram (@barbieimperialupdates)

