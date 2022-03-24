A prestigious collaboration between ShangHai Business Media, SEATech Ventures Corp. & Greenpro Capital Corp. to discover and develop future ASEAN unicorn enterprises on a global scalenext.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 24 March 2022 – ShangHai Business Media company of SBS Group, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS: SEAV) and Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) has formally reached an agreement to launch “TheNext SEA Unicorn 2022” to discover and build the next ASEAN Unicorn enterprise on an international level.

“TheNext SEA Unicorn 2022” campaign will be jointly sponsored by SEATech Ventures Corp and GreenPro Capital Corp. This exclusive collaboration invited Dr. C.K. Lee, Founder, CEO & President of GreenPro Capital Corp, Mr. CS Chin, CEO of SEATech Ventures Corp, MR. Cheah Kok Hoong, Executive Chairman of SteerQuest Sdn. Bhd. and Dato’ Ng Wan Peng, President of Big Bad Wolf to serve as the mentors and panel judges for this campaign.

“The Next SEA Unicorn 2022” campaign will run for four months, commencing with 100 participants in the preliminary round in February 2022 and culminating with the top 10 Finalists in July 2022. The ultimate goal of this event is to breakthrough Malaysia’s perception of unicorn startups in the Malaysian market. The Top-10 finalists will then be led by a panel of expert mentors as they battle for the championship title, which will eventually have the opportunity and great exposure to foreign capitalist and international capital markets.

In addition, “The Next SEA Unicorn 2022” will organize two campaign briefing sessions at The Gardens Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on April 1st and April 15th, 2022, respectively. The Founder, CEO, and President of GreenPro Capital Corp, DR. CK Lee, has been invited as the keynote speaker to provide his valuable insights into the industry. The seminar will focus on redefining the standards of Unicorn startups and analyzing its key components. Besides this, the seminar will also speak on integrating into international capital markets by mastering the art of acquiring investors from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. For further information about these seminars, please visit the official website www.thenextofficial.com or contact +6018 292 5923 （Mr. Martin Lim).

The registration for The Next SEA Unicorn 2022 will open on 21 March 2022! Please register on the official website www.thenextofficial.com or send an email to [email protected] If you have any questions, please contact Martin at 018-292 5923 for further details.