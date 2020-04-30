“A QUARANTINE DEBUT: Karina Bautista celebrates her 18th birthday”

Star Hunt’s Karina Bautista shares how she still celebrated her debut in style even during home quarantine.

She got her start in showbiz after auditioning for Star Hunt and Pinoy Big Brother two years ago as a 16-year old college student known as the “Miss Independent from Isabela.” She ended up being part of the PBB Otso Big 4 and is now partnered with her co-housemate Aljon Mendoza onscreen.

Last year, she was also reunited with her biological Japanese father who had relocated to the U.S when she was just a child and who she had not seen in nine years. On her 18th birthday last April 29, the pretty teen shared a photo of her debut celebration at home. She also expressed appreciation for everyone who remembered her birthday and also to her extended family in the industry.

Karina wrote,

“MY QUARANTINE DEBUT wow! Thank you for all the gifts and putting so much effort. Wish you enjoyed the live streams, thank you @abscbn and @mor1019jhaiho for celebrating with me. To my starhunt fam @starhuntabscbn that made my day so special, maraming salamat. Para sa lahat ng bumati, I appreciate it. Yey!

Just finished watching all the video greets and opening messages, my heart is so full, from the unexpected ppl to my closest friends to my family. Binuo niyo talaga araw ko, habang pinapakinggan ko kayo, hindi ko alam kung iiyak o tatawa ako pero ang masasabi ko sobrang napasaya niyo ko. Pati sa PBB team, grabe kayo dahil binigay niyo sakin ‘tong araw na to haha kahit medyo busy, pero yun nakakatanggap ako ng messages mula sa mga boss ko sa mga nagpaaudition sakin, sa staffs, pinaramdam niyo na pamilya ko kayo. At sa napakarami kong pang pamilya, salamat! Hindi ko kayo makakalimutan, love you!”