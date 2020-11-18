A ‘Ratatouille’ Musical Is Being Created On TikTok

The iconic Pixar film about Remy the rat, the aspiring chef, is actively becoming a musical via a collaborative effort on TikTok. And of course it is.

Yep, theatre TikTok have outdone themselves, this time creating the musical we didn’t know we needed, in bite-sized pieces.

It started with TikTok user Em Jaccs sharing a love ballad and her personal ode to the rat.

Other users then joined Jaccs with their instalments for the musical.

Oliver Strachan contributed a special song for the grumpy grandma at the beginning of the movie.

This user, @fettuccinefettuqueen shared her contribution.

Then freaked out over this…

Then it just gets weird…