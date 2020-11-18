Trending Now

A ‘Ratatouille’ Musical Is Being Created On TikTok

The iconic Pixar film about Remy the rat, the aspiring chef, is actively becoming a musical via a collaborative effort on TikTok. And of course it is.

Yep, theatre TikTok have outdone themselves, this time creating the musical we didn’t know we needed, in bite-sized pieces.

It started with TikTok user Em Jaccs sharing a love ballad and her personal ode to the rat.

@e_jaccs

A love ballad ##remy ##rat ##ratatoille ##disney ##wdw ##disneyworld ##ratlove ##ratlife ##rats ##Alphets ##StanleyCup ##CanYouWorkIt

♬ Ode to Remy – Em Jaccs

Other users then joined Jaccs with their instalments for the musical.

@danieljmertzlufft

Remy: The Musical OG Song @e_jaccs add. Vocals @cjaskier #remy #ratatouille #musicaltheatre #broadway #singer #musical #disney #fyp #disneymusicals

♬ original sound – danieljmertzlufft

@miles.paloma

#duet with @nobodyfamouslol2.0 End of act one, Of ratatouille. #musicaltheatre #musical #ratatouille

♬ original sound – danieljmertzlufft

Oliver Strachan contributed a special song for the grumpy grandma at the beginning of the movie.

@strachansingsss

It’s the bad British accent and facial expressions for me! “Stupid Rats” an Original! @ratatouillemusical #fyp #ratatouille #ratatouillethemusical

♬ original sound – Oliver Strachan

This user, @fettuccinefettuqueen shared her contribution.

@fettuccinefettuqueen

My official entry to the #ratatouille musical. (Idea credit: @danieljmertzlufft ) #ratatouillemusical #theatrekid #foryou #Animation #austok #FYP

♬ Trash is Our Treasure – Gabbi

Then freaked out over this…

@fettuccinefettuqueen

#stitch with @fettuccinefettuqueen well. I’m done. #ratatouillemusical #WeekendVibes #FYP

♬ Ratatouille – Les sourds-doués

Then it just gets weird…

@tristanmichaelmcintyre

cookin’ up some choreo for #ratatouillemusical @rawalton4 @ratatouillemusical #foryoupage #fyp

♬ original sound – danieljmertzlufft

