“‘A Soldier’s Heart’ cast, Sofia Andres visit Batangas to distribute relief goods”

Local celebrities continue to give out aid to the tens of thousands who were displaced to evacuation centers due to the Taal Volcano eruption.

Fresh from taping, the cast of the upcoming primetime series “ A Soldier’s Heart ” visited Batangas to distribute relief goods to evacuees in Bauan Technical High School and to feed the affected families in the municipality of Balete, in coordination with the Philippine Youth-KASAMA Foundation.

Actors Gerald Anderson, Carlo Aquino, and Yves Flores, who led the distribution, also had a quick chat with the local government officials of Batangas regarding the current state of the city.

Meanwhile, Sofia Andres and her family also organized relief operations for those affected by the unfolding tumult at Taal Volcano. In an Instagram post, the “Open” actress credited her fellow stars Julia Barretto and Issa Pressman for contributing to the cause.

“Taos puso ko pong pinapasalamatan ang lahat ng tumulong saamin mag ayos ng mga kailangan para saating mga kababayan sa Lipa Batangas. Ginagawa po namin to ng may kasamang pagmamahal at malasakit para saaming kapwa. Hindi po ito mabubuo kung hindi dahil sa mga taong nagbigay tulong. Isa po itong malaking biyaya para sa ating mga kababayan. Marami po tayong mga napasayang mga biktima ng pag sabog ng Taal,” wrote Sofia, who announced that she will return to the city on January 25 to continue the relief operations.

Earlier this week, Philippine authorities have urged a “total evacuation” of nearly a million people near the capital Manila, as Taal Volcano belched an ash cloud about 14 kilometers high over the weekend, pushing the alert level to four and prompting warnings of a possible “explosive eruption”.