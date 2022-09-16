A taste of moon cakes in Zaozhuang on Mid-Autumn Festival

ZAOZHUANG, China, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CPC Zaozhuang Municipal Committee:

How rare the moon, so round and clear!

With cup in hand, I ask of the blue sky.

As the classical poem by Song Dynasty poet Su Shi shows, the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival is a Chinese festival that began in the Tang Dynasty and flourished in the Song Dynasty, when people enjoy the moon, eat moon cakes, chant poetry and write couplets. In Zaozhuang Street, a century-old street in Zaozhuang City of Shandong Province, China, the most popular cakes are hand-made old-fashioned moon cakes. This episode will take people to explore through the camera the making of traditional pastry moon cakes which represents the most traditional taste of the old street and carries the deepest sentiments for the hometown and relatives.

I only pray our life be long,

And our souls together.

At this moment for the reunion with family members under the full moon, wish all families to enjoy the joy of reunion.