A time for the Great Repurposing

Today’s leaders who look at history for guides on how to deal with the current coronavirus-induced crisis can seek instructions from the decisive actions taken by the Roosevelt administration during the Great Depression in the 1930s. The context maybe different — the Great Depression’s economic collapse versus today’s thriving economies suddenly shell-shocked by a fast-spreading, lethal virus, which has to be controlled by lockdowns and quarantines. But still, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal remains relevant today and such New Deal-type actions in the Philippine context can even have a 21st century nomenclature — The Great Repurposing.

Ok, let us get this out of the way. Trump is the anti-Roosevelt and America is in a state of utter disarray right now because of a clueless, unhinged, egomaniac leader.

With America then in a wartime footing, the most decisive step taken by Roosevelt was that fateful meeting with the American auto giants. In that meeting, FDR sought the conversion of the idled automobile factories into busy production plants for the needs of war, from fighter plane parts to other war armaments. After a frenzied, dedicated retooling, the auto production plants were transformed into factories for the upcoming war.

But the employment upside served as a massive injection to a level of unemployment that was unprecedented — and yet to be confronted — at any stage of United States history. With the activation of the factories came the jobs.

Today, we see the same thing in the Philippine setting. Factories and service-oriented establishments idled by the Luzon-wide lockdown and unemployed workers desperately in need of jobs, even of the temporary kind. Workers laid off by the shuttering down of 700 factories in the Calabarzon region. Workers laid off by the shut down of factories in the other Luzon regions. Hotel industry workers idled by zero occupancy. Workers at entertainment-oriented establishments sidelined by physical distancing. Idle sports arenas and their dislocated workers. The depressing optic of workers stranded in the construction and factory sites — who had to walk for days to reach their homes in Bicol or Pangasinan — is a daily content of social media.

What can be done under an inspired program called the Great Repurposing? Idle factories should be retooled to produce things, equipment and gadgets that are in dire demand in this time of the virus: surgical masks, face masks, ventilators and the other many medical items that are required in the treatment of the sick and afflicted. And which shortage has contributed to the deaths of doctors and nurses in the frontlines. Idle makers of wines and spirits should be retooled to produce alcohol, hand sanitizers and disinfectants, products that are also in short supply. The owner of the LVMH, the luxury goods maker, immediately ordered the repurposing of the perfumery unit into a factory for alcohol and hand sanitizers to help fill in the shortage. Idle producers of paper products should be retooled to produce paper-based sanitary products. The globally famous chef Jose Andres has called for the mobilization of laid-off restaurant and food establishment workers in New York and elsewhere to produce food for the needy, medical health workers, laid-off workers and society’s most vulnerable sectors. Restaurants that have been shuttered down by the crisis should be the base of operations for the mass feeding program for the needy and the medical workers in the Philippines based on the general operating strategies proposed by Andres. This is being done right now, but it is to be expanded. Idle hotels are right being repurposed to house the sick and the medical health workers who need temporary housing units during the crisis. Both persons under investigation and persons under monitoring should be housed in the idle hotels to guarantee the safety of these persons and the broader community, instead of the current makeshift tents. Four Seasons in New York City, which only served the rich and the superrich, has opened its 350 rooms to doctors and nurses fighting the virus outbreak in the city.

Some of the idle hotels can even serve as temporary housing sites for foreigners awaiting their flights home. Garment factories should be repurposed to make scrubs, gowns and similar, urgent requirements of our health and medical workers.

Do you still recall the infamous rant of a famous political figure against research spending?

Under the Great Repurposing, let us turn her unhinged statement around. Tayo ay mga taong simpleng mag-isip pero alam natin kung bakit importante ang riserts. In this spirit, the Duterte administration’s realignment of funds should include pouring billions of pesos into premier state universities to fund research on disease prevention and control and the other scientific and medical fields related to that. Research on new drugs and dangerous pathogens should also be funded. Research, research, research. It will turn out to be the most cost-efficient spending on disease control and prevention. Activate the labs and empower the scientists and researchers. The Great Repurposing will also drown out the martial tone of the government’s anti-coronavirus approach, which is unnecessary. The approach should not be enforcement and police powers but compassion and empathy.