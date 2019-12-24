A tricky truce in Iloilo town: NPA claims defense in attack on cops
ILOILO CITY–The New People’s Army (NPA) claimed responsibility for the ambush on policemen in Tubungan town in Iloilo on Monday (Dec. 23) but insisted that the attack was in “active defense” amid a ceasefire declaration by rebels and the government.
In a statement issued around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 24) the NPA’s Napoleon Tumagtang Command (Larangan Dose) said rebels were abiding by the ceasefire declaration but would take “defensive” actions against government troops.
The PNP in Western Visayas decried the attack on policemen at the village of Singon in Tubungan town around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, hours after the separate ceasefire declaration of rebels and the government took effect on midnight.
Two policemen suffered minor injuries, according to a police report.
The police regional office said the policemen were on their way home after operations against the rebels when attacked.
But rebel spokesperson Ariston Remus said the policemen were not being withdrawn when attacked.
Before the clash, police units were still at several villages in the town of Leon, according to Remus.
“These show their being deceitful amid the ceasefire declaration,” he said.
Edited by TSB
