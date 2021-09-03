A very important non-meeting in Jackson

Last August 27 was when this year’s classic central bank general meeting was scheduled to take place in Jackson Hole, and as always, hosted by the US Federal Reserve Bank’s (Fed) branch in Kansas. One of the interesting aspects of the non-meeting was how the Fed itself misjudged the development of the Covid-19 virus over the summer.

The annual gathering, always held under extremely secretive conditions, has taken place over approximately the past 40 years, typically in late August. In 2020, it was held virtually, due to Covid-19, and in a reduced version. Despite the closeness surrounding the meetings, the press has always present during the official part, and several Fed chairpersons have given extremely important speeches in Jackson Hole. I can only recommend investors to always follow the symposium, as quite often, unofficial discussions and comments are referred from the many participants.

Usually, a fine selection of leading central banks, large economic organisations, specially invited economists, and other insightful people participate. It provides a forum where some ideas can be tested, and also aimed towards Wall Street, without a comment necessarily causing as much damage as if it were presented at an official press conference at the Fed. I believe that the possibility of being able to air monetary policy thoughts under less formal conditions is important, rather than only allowing leading figures in central banks to express themselves in speeches that are published and subsequently examined to the last detail.

Therefore, it was gratifying when the Fed in Kansas announced in May that the symposium in Jackson Hole this year would be held with physical presence, like how it always took place before the Covid-19 crisis. But in mid-August, the Fed organizers had to admit that the new wave of the virus had been underestimated. The entire symposium was cancelled, and the event ended diametrically opposed, with Fed chief Jerome Powell giving a speech broadcasted on the screen. It illustrates quite well how difficult it is to get the world back on track, so also this year, there was no room for monetary freethinking in Jackson Hole. Instead, it became another speech that is fully documented so it could be analysed to the last detail, which was the fate of this speech.

The stock markets are notorious for being extremely nervous about any hint of an American rate hike that comes earlier than expected. So that was the most feared comment, something that could indicate that this was going to happen, though Powell manoeuvred away from this risk. The next risk level, seen from the investor perspective, is the famous “tapering,” particularly that the quantitative easing is reduced, and this issue was touched by Powell.

On the wrong day, I could imagine that the stock market would be over-sensitive, even to a too hawkish comment indicating a fast reduction of the quantitative monetary policy. But the way that Jerome Powell mentioned the tapering didn’t affect the investors.

Another group that listened, maybe even more carefully than investors, are the Emerging Markets, also represented by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Currently, the US inflation largely exceeds 5 percent, which can make any central banker in a Western economy sweat. The fear is that the US central bank will change course and start hiking the rates before expected. As mentioned, Powell said that Fed will stick to the original plan.



Following the speech by Jerome Powell, then IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath, once more warned against an early American rate hike. After the Global Financial Crisis, the Fed also needed to reverse the quantitative monetary policy, but the communication about the tightening wasn’t optimal, and the financial markets were caught by surprise. This really hurt the capital markets in the emerging markets and generated huge outflows.

Now, the fear is that the story repeats itself and some emerging market economies are vulnerable to capital outflows. The Brazilian central bank has already hiked the leading interest rate 4 times this year, from 2 to 5.25 percent, the reason is not an economy that is running too hot, but to work against too heavy capital outflows.

The large emerging market economies have, in total, increased their government debt significantly to counterweight the negative economic consequences from the lockdowns, though this card is hard to play again, as it would make international investors very nervous. The good news is that the emerging markets, in general, are in better shape than from around 10 years ago.

Right now, the situation is even if Powell mentioned the “tapering,” it didn’t scare the stock markets, nor did it lead to any pressure on the capital markets in emerging market countries. I take it as a first sign that investors are ready to absorb the tapering, which is a healthy sign – when the talk turns towards a rate hike, then reality might be different, though it remains to be seen.

Peter Lundgreen is the founding chief executive officer of Lundgreen’s Capital. He is a professional investment advisor with over 30 years of experience and a power entrepreneur in investment and finance. Peter is an international columnist and speaker on topics about the global financial markets.