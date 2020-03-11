“A week after van ambush, Kim Chiu says: ‘Tuloy ang buhay’”

Life goes on for Kim Chiu after what is undoubtedly the most terrifying moment of her life.

It has been exactly a week since the actress was caught in the middle of a shooting incident when the van she was riding in was fired at by two unidentified men on board a motorcycle in Quezon City.

In her latest post on Instagram, where she opened up about her realizations following the shooting incident, Kim said that the harrowing experience has made her realize just how short and precious life is.

“[But], most of all, [I] felt God’s presence he protected me, my personal assistant and my driver. None of us was hurt. He is really powerful amongst us all. I must say it was a miracle. I could not explain the feeling but I know He was with us and so our guardian angels,” she said.

Kim, 29, also thanked her ABS-CBN bosses and Star Magic family, as well as her handler, family, and friends, for helping her get through the scary ordeal.

“Thank you sobra sa inyo. So many people helped me get through this. I am blessed to be surrounded with these kind of people. They don’t have to do this, ang dami na nilang pinoroblema but still they insisted to help me. Now everything is slowly unfolding and I am glad that I am alive despite,” she added.

Kim went on: “I realized a lot of things, you discover people who are willing to help, people who care for you and people who just wants to bring you down. I don’t want to get mad at them or ‘hate’ them. Puno ng pasasalamat ang puso ko, I’m just happy that I am here posting another IG post and thanking HIM for this precious life! Tuloy ang buhay!

“Now no need to be scared. Kung wala ka namang ginagawang masama, there is no need to be scared.”

Last Friday, March 6, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, whose agency oversees the national police, said that investigators are still looking for leads in Wednesday’s gun attack involving the actress.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa said that authorities on checkpoints will flag down motorcycles that have two riders and lack license plates.