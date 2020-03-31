A Wild Mashup Of Duke Dumont & ScoMo’s Notorious ‘Andrew’ Meme Is Taking Over TikTok

Trending Now

Written by Emmy Mack on March 31, 2020

One small upside of living in a society thrust into widespread self-isolation is that the internet’s meme game is arguably stronger than ever.

Case in point: PM Scott Morrison’s high-tension Coronavirus press conference showdown with ABC political editor Andrew Probyn last week, which was swiftly transformed into a TikTok craze overnight as scores of bored quarantiners rushed to impersonate ScoMo’s scalding dress-down of the insolent young pencil pusher.

Observe:

Days later, instead of fading into the annals of social media history, the meme has now shockingly levelled up, thanks largely to fellow ABC-ers, triple j brekky hosts Sally & Erica.

The Coda Conduct duo mashed up an impersonation of ScoMo’s iconic rant with Duke Dumont’s ‘Red Light Green Light’ over the weekend, and the results were truly glorious:

@triplejradioAndrew you don’t run the press conference @dukedumont ##sallyanderica ##australia ##scomo ##andrew ##coronavirus

♬ original sound – triplejradio

And now, much like COVID-19 (sorry) it’s spreading.

Enjoy below.

