A YouTuber Has Recreated The ‘WAP’ Music Video Using Exclusively Disney Clips

Another day, another mashup of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ with another cultural touchstone to remind us that nothing is sacred anymore.

This time, via NME, it comes courtesy of Schizzel Productions who have masterfully recreated the iconic video for the chart-topping song in its entirety with clips from Disney films and only clips from Disney films.

Made of 50+ clips ranging from Cinderella to Coco and a whole smorgasbord of films in between, the video takes seemingly innocent Disney snippets and turns them into complete childhood ruiners.

The video has been flagged repeatedly for copyright, so watch it below (while you still can) below.

This is just the latest thing the song has been mashed up with, following Nickelback, Gang Of Youths, Queen and even Hannah Montana.

It has even received the cover treatment from the likes of Biffy Clyro, in perhaps the least sacred move of all.

