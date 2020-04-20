“A1 member Ben Adams teaming up with Morissette anew”

A1 member Ben Adams and Morissette have a surprise collaboration for the fans.

It was only a matter of time before Ben Adams and Morissette once again team up for another collaboration as their Christmas collaboration has proven to be a success.

Roughly six months later, A1, via their official Facebook page, teased that Ben and Morissette are working together anew by sharing a blurred photo of the two artists on Facebook.

Last Sunday, April 19, A1, through another Facebook post, shared another photo with the song title “Like A Rose” — one of the British-Norwegian band’s greatest hits.

A1 wrote in the caption: “7PM Philippine time. 12PM UJ time. Come see what we have put together for you!”

Morissette, on the other hand, shared a photo from their video conferencing call, writing: “Look who checked up on us here in the Philippines all the way from London! “This is Christmas” in April ’cause we’re cooking a HUGE SURPRISE for everyone! Stay tuned.”

Morisette and Ben’s collaboration “This Is Christmas” was released last 2019.