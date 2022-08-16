A$AP Rocky Charged With Alleged Shooting Of Former Friend

A$AP Rocky has officially had charges filed against him in connection to a shooting that occurred in November 2021.

In April this year, the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to the shooting, though this week more details have emerged regarding the alleged victim, a former A$AP Mob member – A$AP Relli. Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, has come forward as the victim of the shooting, with his legal team alleging that A$AP Rocky intentionally fired multiple shots at Ephron during a meeting in Hollywood.

In an official document published by the Los Angeles Country District Attorney’s Office, Rocky (real name Rakim Meyers) now faces two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, along with allegations of personally using a firearm.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Ephron’s attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz claim that Rocky orchestrated their meeting with the intent to harm.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the statement alleges. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Ephron works as a talent manager and producer and, according to his legal team, has been the recipient of “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.”

So far, Rocky hasn’t made any public statements regarding the case. His arraignment is set for August 17th.