A$AP Rocky Has Been Arrested In Connection To A 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky was detained at Los Angeles International Airport earlier today in relation to a shooting that took place in November of 2021. Los Angeles Police arrested the rapper – real name Rakin Mayers – at the airport as he was returning to the US from a vacation in the Barbados with his partner, Rihanna.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, at around 10:15pm on November 6th, 2021, “an argument between two acquaintances” in the Hollywood area “escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” with the victim sustaining a “minor injury” from the incident.

According to police reports, the victim of the shooting told police he had been approached by Rocky and two others on the street, and claimed the rapper had shot at him three or four times, and that a bullet had grazed his left hand. The LAPD add that the alleged perpetrator and two men “fled the area on foot” following the alleged shooting.

Rocky has been identified as the suspect in the case, and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The 33-year-old rapper’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed to NBC News that Rocky had been arrested.

Back in 2019, Rocky found himself in legal trouble in Sweden, when he was arrested for assault in Stockholm following an altercation between his entourage and two other men. The rapper was detained in the country until the trial, where he was found guilty of assault and given a suspended sentence.