A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges After Being Accused of Shooting Former Friend

After he was initially arrested in April, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed two charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm against A$AP Rocky earlier this week, accusing him of shooting former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli in November of last year.

At his arraignment today in a Los Angeles courtroom, the rapper’s lawyer, Sara L. Caplan, pleaded not guilty to both charges on behalf of her client, who stood beside herself. Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – spoke only to confirm that his next court date would be set for Wednesday, 2nd November, Rolling Stone reports. The rapper is facing up to nine years in prison if he is convicted as charged.

A$AP Rocky leaving LA courthouse after pleading not guilty to November shooting of former friend on street in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/CFqY1pK7UK — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) August 17, 2022

After the not guilty plea was entered, Judge Victoria Wilson brought up a protective order requested by prosecutors in the case that bars Rocky from possessing firearms or coming into contact with Relli – real Terell Ephron. Caplan asked that the protective order be mutual, saying that Rocky “does not pose a danger.” In addition to the assault charges, Rocky is also being sued by Ephron for assault and battery, negligence, and emotional distress.

The judge replied that that could be potentially arranged if a case was filed by Rocky against Ephron. Asked whether Rocky – who is free on a $550,000 bond – would be permitted to travel for work while the case is ongoing, Judge Wilson said the rapper should “clear dates” with the court first.

The charges stem from an incident that’s alleged to have taken place in November 2021. It’s alleged that Rocky asked Ephron to meet him on a street in Hollywood and, following a “heated discussion”, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Ephron and fired multiple shots. Ephron was reportedly struck by “bullet projectiles” and “fragments” in his left hand, and was required to seek medical attention as a result.

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” a statement provided last week to Rolling Stone by Ephron’s attorneys, Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz, alleges. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Ephron works as a talent manager and producer and, according to his legal team, has been the recipient of “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.”

