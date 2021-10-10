Abando to play for San Juan Knights in Filbasket

Rhenz Abando (right) PHOTO BY THE UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES

FORMER University of Santo Tomas (UST) and current Colegio de San Juan de Letran standout Rhenz Abando is set to suit up for the San Juan Knights in the inaugural tournament of Filbasket.

The fledgling amateur league made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday with the 6-foot-2 Abando himself sharing the post with the caption, “Laban, San Juan!”

Abando played one season for UST at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 82 where he poured 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game to help lead the Growling Tigers to a runner-up finish.

The 23-year-old Abando, who also played two years for the Philippine College of Science and Technology in Pangasinan before joining UST, left the Growling Tigers for Letran last year as part of the fallout from the alleged and controversial Growling Tigers' training “bubble” in Sorsogon last year.

Since Filbasket has an amateur status and the National Collegiate Athletic Association does not bar its players from joining other amateur or semi-professional leagues, Abando remains eligible to play for the Letran Knights for two more years.

The 23-year-old Abando also does not need to obtain a special guest license from the Games and Amusements Boards, the country's regulatory board for professional sports in the country, in order to play in Filbasket since the league is an amateur one.