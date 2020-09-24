Abandoned dog rescued by shelter after owner loses job, home amid COVID-19

An animal shelter rescued a dog that was abandoned by its owner who lost his job and home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff at the Johnson County Animal Shelter collected the animal after getting a call about a dog tied to a tree in Indiana, USA. Once they arrived at the area, the team spotted a note on the pet’s collar, as per NBC-affiliate WTHR on Sept. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My name is Roadie. I was a rescued puppy from a litter of 10,” the note said. “I am half German Shepherd, half Australian Shepherd.”

The message added that Roadie knows basic commands such as sit, shake and roll over.

FEATURED STORIES

“I like to play [and I] am full of energy. I love to chew on toys and tears them apart if it has a squeaker!” the note stated.

It also detailed some of her veterinary treatments and “spoiled” life with her owner who gave her a memory foam bed, as per report. Continuing to speak as Roadie, the letter asked whoever finds her to “give [her] a good home and love.”

It later revealed that Roadie’s owner lost his job and his home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Please pray for him and give him hope that I will find a good home!” the message said.

The animal center has already placed Roadie up for adoption, as per report. They have since received over 20 inquiries, but are still choosing the right home for her.

Michael Delp, the shelter’s director, also explained that they have seen an increase in owners giving up their pets amid the pandemic. He then stressed that Roadie’s owner could have left her in a better way.

“It’s never a good idea to release an animal anywhere on its own. Roadie could have been struck by a vehicle, could have been attacked by wolves or coyotes,” Delp said in the report. “So call your local shelter.” Ryan Arcadio /ra

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES:

Dog helps family of 5 escape from house fire

Fireman fosters dog he saved from burning apartment



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>