Abandoning our car-oriented mindset

FOR a more livable Philippines and a sustainable planet, we need to abandon the car-oriented mindset. The car-oriented mindset believes that people need private motor vehicles to move around efficiently and that roads should be prioritized for cars. This bias is one of the biggest constraints to making progress on issues related to mobility, health, climate change and the environment.

This bias toward greater car use needs to be discarded because it is leading to increased congestion, pollution and carbon emissions. Reliance on private motor vehicles for mobility is also promoting unhealthy lifestyles and poorer health outcomes. Attracting people toward increased car use keeps us on a downward, destructive spiral; instead, we need to make walking, cycling and public transport attractive choices for moving around every city.

The car-oriented mindset affects how we view the use of roads, what we prioritize in terms of infrastructure spending and how roads are designed and built. In most cases, the results favor the affluent minority with cars (less than 10 percent of households have access to a private car) and disadvantage the less privileged and more vulnerable majority without cars. If we want a more livable and inclusive Philippines, we need to abandon the car-oriented mindset.

For the car-oriented mindset, the needs of people in cars are more important than the needs of people who don’t use cars. Accordingly, there is the presumption that more lanes for motor vehicles is the best use of existing or additional road space – even though having a wider sidewalk or a protected bicycle lane or a dedicated lane for buses or jeepneys might move a larger number of people more efficiently with less environmental impact.

When roads are congested with motor vehicles, the default solution is road widening or expansion to accommodate even more motor vehicles. This has proven to be a wrong and counterproductive response – because of the phenomenon of “induced demand.” Any easing of congestion is only temporary; it ultimately attracts greater car use which exacerbates the problem.

In some cases, centuries-old shade trees are removed in order to widen roads. This exposes many Philippine cities to what is called the “urban heat island effect” (when the additional concrete or asphalt absorbs and then reradiates the sun’s heat, causing the surrounding area to be even hotter than before). This vicious circle of increasing motorization, worsening mobility, climate change, traffic and pollution is what we need to reverse.

It does not help that the car-oriented mindset is reinforced in government messages, projects and budgets. The statements of top public officials imply that their main clients are motorists: “Cubao to Makati in 5 minutes.” “EDSA decongestion achieved with 14 expressways and 11 bridges.” “Ortigas to BGC in 12 minutes.” “With Skyway 3, travel time between NLEX and SLEX reduced from three hours to 20 minutes.” The message is that you need to have a private motor vehicle to have a shorter, more reasonable commute.



The priority for private motor vehicles is also reflected in the design and use of new and old urban infrastructure. The new BGC-Ortigas Bridge and the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge are both designed with private cars as the user – no protected bike lanes, no sidewalks, no provision for public transport services. The bridges will help your commute but you should be in a private motor vehicle.

Whether applied to EDSA or a local or barangay (village) road, the presumption among many engineers and traffic managers is that cars have a superior entitlement to the use of the road compared with people on foot, on bicycles or using public transport. This bias is reinforced by performance monitoring criteria and systems that reward increases in motor vehicle speed and growth in the number of kilometers of road for private motor vehicles.

And when decisions are made about converting road space into bike lanes, sidewalks or dedicated lanes for public transport, there is reluctance to reduce the number of lanes for cars – even though car lanes are the most inefficient (in terms of people throughout) and environmentally harmful use of road space.

To overcome the car-oriented mindset, a deliberate effort is needed to change behavior. We need to:

1. Recognize and communicate the urgency of reducing private vehicle use in favor of walking, cycling and using public transport

2. Clarify that the priority in the use of existing and new road space should be pedestrians, bicycles and public transport, especially on congested streets

3. Push for the conversion of existing car lanes into space for walking, cycling and public transport

4. Require new road infrastructure projects to be designed to maximize the movement of people and goods rather than the movement of vehicles

5. Revise the performance metrics of infrastructure agencies and local government units so that public agencies are rewarded for outputs like kilometers of accessible sidewalks; kilometers of protected bike lanes; kilometers of railway; and kilometers of dedicated lanes for public utility vehicles

If we want a more livable Philippines, we need to create an urban setting where we can move around safely and conveniently on foot, on bicycles or in low emission public transport, instead of in private motor vehicles. It needs to begin today with all government agencies and the private sector adopting a people-oriented instead of a car-oriented mindset.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and public transport advocate. He can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @RobertRsiy