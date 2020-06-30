ABAP losing boxers to pro – Vargas

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) has been losing out its talented amateur boxers to the professional league despite the extra incentive it gives.

Mike “Magic” Plania (left) trades blows with Joshua Greer during their non-title bantamweight match organized by Top Rank last June 17 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF TOP RANK’S MIKEY WILLIAMS

ABAP President Ricky Vargas said they have lost a lot of talented boxers throughout the years, as multi-million lucrative contract offers and fame in the professional rank are hard to resist.

“Marami na kaming nawalang boxer sa pro (We have lost a lot of boxers to the pro),” Vargas lamented. “They (professional boxing) are our competitor for talent. We just have to try to keep them as much as we can.”

Vargas and ABAP Executive Director Ed Picson in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum virtual news conference on Tuesday said they were “doing all efforts to keep them.”

Amateur boxers earn only a monthly salary of P10,000 to P40,000 per month from the Philippine Sports Commission, depending on the status of the boxer. ABAP also provides cash incentives to boxers who won a medal in any international competitions.

“We do a lot of grassroots recruitment. But at a certain point of time, they leave ABAP despite the extra incentives that the PLDT and MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) give them,” said Vargas.

One boxer set to turn professional soon is Olympic-bound men’s middleweight Eumir Felix Marcial.

After spending nine-and-a-half years as an amateur fighter in the ranks of ABAP, Vargas said Marcial would be signing for a professional rank anytime soon

“For example, si Eumir matagal na ito (he’s been with us for so long). He is in ABAP for more than nine-and-a-half years. He started at 15. Now he’s 24-year-old and magpopro na siya (he’ll turn pro),” he said.

Vargas said some boxers even younger than 15 have decided to turn pro.

He added the professional rank also targets amateurs once they become good.

“Ang magaling lang kay (The good thing about) Eumir he wanted to be an Olympian, and he wanted to bring home a medal in the Olympics, and that’s why he is still there. Pero ‘pag gumagaling ‘yung boxer tinatarget na ng pro (Once a boxer becomes good, he becomes a target for the pro).”

Besides Marcial, Picson also bared that super bantamweight Mike Plania was an amateur boxer in 2015. Plania defeated American World Boxing Organization (WBO) No. 1 contender Joshua Greer by majority decision last June 17 in Las Vegas.

He also cited former 2012 London Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga, who turned pro in 2016. Other boxers who left amateur are ex-WBO minimumweight titleholder Vic Saludar and former Rio Olympian lightweight Charly Suarez, who won a gold in the last Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

Picson said boxers were also businessmen on the lookout for opportunities.

“Professional boxers are on the lookout. Nakikita naman nila na maganda (They see the) training sa amateur, so they grab the smallest opportunity that they can get because they are businessmen,” said Picson. “Style is [also] different, so they decide to [go and] stay in pro.”