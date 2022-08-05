Abby Binay Signs Deal with Korea for Electric Buses on Streets of Makati

Abby Binay Signs Contract with Korea for Electric Buses Soon Ply on Streets of Makati

ABBY BINAY – The Mayor of Makati and representatives of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed an accord to create a smart public transportation system last Wednesday.

The City of Makati said that KOICA will issue 13 million dollars to the transportation system.

“Apart from the Makati Subway, this new public transport system is in line with our efforts to transform Makati into a smart city,” Mayor Abby Binay said.

According to a report of Inquirer.net, the amount will be used to design and build an electric bus depot, electric buses, and a control tower. It will cover the cost of operating the mobile passenger’s information system, fleet management system, and automatic fare collection system.

The report announced that the City government will donate land for the bus depot and the parking lot. This can supervise the project’s implementation, and contribute enough money to meet the costs associated with the operation of the project. Electric buses, adequate storage, and resources for ICT system maintenance are all part of the operating system.

She mentioned that the project will lessen the effects of climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions because the eco-friendly buses are powered by electricity. This project also can give commuters with an affordable mode of transportation.

According to Binay, work on the depot for electric vehicle buses, the control center, the ICT system, and other facilities will be completed within 5 years.

The said subway would speed up the movement of people and products and improve commuter convenience. Filipinos frequently spent four to five hours per day stuck in traffic, this bus is less stressful and time friendly.

