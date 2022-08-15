ABC Announce New Kids’ Series ‘Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse’

ABC has announced Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse, a new Australian kids’ series about four music-obsessed teenagers who embark on a quest to win triple j’s Unearthed High contest as they find themselves trapped in a zombie-infested ABC building.

Directed by Imogen McClusky, and arriving via ABC’s youth platform ABC ME, the series stars newcomers Mina-Siale, Nick Annas, Ruby Archer and Isaiah Galloway and will feature an extensive soundtrack of Australian artists, including the likes of Ruby Fields, Beddy Rays, Teenage Joans, Fritz, The Rions and more.

Watch the First Teaser for Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse Below

[embedded content]

According to press materials, Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse draws on COVID lockdown for inspiration, and the “conflicting, challenging emotions” that many have experienced in the past two years. “This is a story about complex friendships, resilience, and empowerment through creativity during uncertain times, mixed with the thrills and chills of a zombie classic,” a synopsis reads.

The first five episodes of Soundtrack to Our Teenage Zombie Apocalypse will be available to watch via ABC iView from 6:30pm tonight (15th August). The second half of the series will arrive next Monday, 22nd August from 6:30pm.

