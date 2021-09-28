Aboitiz Power, Japanese firm eyeing LNG facility

Aboitiz Power Corp. and Japanese power generation company JERA Co., Inc. are mulling the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in the country.

“Certainly, we are ready to explore business synergies with JERA, off-hand obviously with our view with regard to LNG energy being an option for us,” said AboitizPower President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Rubio in a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

To recall, in August, Rubio said the listed power company was considering the development of a 1,000-megawatt (MW) gas-fired plant within the next 10 years to provide baseload power or uninterrupted power supply.

At that time, he said AboitizPower was shifting their focus to gas for baseload power plant and it would not close their doors on any alternative technology that can provide same capacity factor that would be cost competitive or more cost competitive than gas.

“We’re still in the very early stages of our LNG feasibility study. we’ve identified two sites as we have discussed in the past,” Rubio said.

“We’re not there yet with the details but very excited with the potential of this joint venture and what we can actually tap as part of JERA’s expertise and experience, when being one of the largest LNG players and one of the largest supply chain infrastructure and AboitizPower having the ability to tap into this infrastructure and resources,” he told reporters.

AboitizPower already signified its interest to participate in Manila Electric Co.’s (Meralco) competitive selection process (CSP) for the procurement of additional supply.



The power distributor, in its Power Supply Procurement Plan 2021-2030, said it is seeking to procure 1,000 MW of baseload supply from March 2026 to February 2046, as well as another 1,200 MW baseload power from January 2030 to December 2049.

“The LNG will be the option for the next CSP, which should be delivered by 2030,” he added.

Earlier, JERA acquired a 27-percent stake of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) in Aboitiz Power for $1.463 billion.

AboitizPower is aiming for a 50:50 Cleanergy and thermal capacity mix by 2030.

Shares of AboitizPower dropped by P3.30 or 9.65 percent to close at P30.90 each on Tuesday.