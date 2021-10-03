Abono, 1-Utap file CoCs

TWO party-list groups have filed their certificates of candidacy (CoCs) on Sunday.

Abono Party-list intends to represent the agriculture and marginalized sectors in the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Unified Transport Alliance of the Philippines (1-UTAP) national president and first nominee Exequiel Longares sought support from fellow drivers, operators, as well as commuters to safeguard the rights and welfare of its constituents. The group aims to push the Drivers and Operators Ayuda Law once elected.

“Nananawagan din po ako sa aming mga kasamahan sa transport na magkaisa. Sinugurado ko po na ang mga nominees ay nasa transport—driver at operator lang—para alam nila ang hinaing ng mga driver. Sana ang mga nasa transportasyon at mga mananakay, tulungan po natin ang 1-UTAP kasi kami ang tunay na sektor sa transportasyon. (We call on our colleagues in the transport sector to unite. We ensured that our nominees are those from the sector itself—drivers and operators—so that they personally know the grievances of our constituents. We hope that those in the transport sector and the commuting public would help us, we are the real transportation sector),” he said.

Longares was joined by 1-UTAP's second nominee, Philip Migue.