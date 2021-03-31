About Bloody Time: My Bloody Valentine’s Entire Catalogue Is Finally Available To Stream

My Bloody Valentine have officially signed with Domino Records, who have finally released the band’s entire back catalogue to streaming services for the first time ever.

Alongside the signing, the band have announced that on Friday, 21st May, they’ll be reissuing physical versions of their 1988 record Isn’t Anything and their 1991 record Loveless. These vinyl will be mastered completely from analog to deluxe LP’s and also mastered from new hi-res uncompressed digital sources for standard LP’s. Neither of these records have been so widely available before.

Their newest record, 2013’s m b v will also be reiussed on deluxe and standard LP’s.

Last year, the band teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme for a clothing collection that featured the iconic loveless album art. The collection also referenced two EP’s from the band: 1998’s Feed Me With Your Kiss and 1990’s Glider.