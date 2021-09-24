Abra, Baguio, Bohol under GCQ with heightened restrictions

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has placed Abra, Baguio City and Bohol under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

Abra and Baguio City were initially under GCQ while Bohol was under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Ilocos Norte was placed under GCQ.

These new classifications takes effect on September 24, 2021 until September 30, 2021.

In Abra, Baguio City and Bohol, indoor dine-in services will be allowed but only at 20% venue capacity. Outdoor dine-in services will be at 50% seating capacity.

Beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, and nail spas may operate up to 30% capacity.

Outdoor tourist attractions will also be allowed at 30% venue capacity.



Interzonal travel shall be allowed subject to restrictions of the local government unit of destination.

Meanwhile, religious gatherings shall be allowed up to 10% of the venue capacity.