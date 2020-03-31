Abra blocks entry of residents who walked from Manila

BAGUIO CITY –– Abra province on Tuesday (March 31) has blocked over 30 of its residents who have now been stranded outside the Tangadan Tunnel in San Quintin town due to its strict quarantine protocols.

Around 23 of them have been walking from Metro Manila since March 20, often attempting to hitchhike with delivery trucks and who have requested help from local governments along the way, according to a report from a radio station there.

The travelers did not display high temperatures based on three thermal examinations conducted by the San Quintin COVID-19 task force. Tents were set up as a temporary shelter for them. They were also provided food and other necessities.

Since the province detected the Cordillera’s first COVID patient, the Abra government had enforced a total lockdown on March 20, banning all exit and entry except for the delivery of goods. Abra’s COVID cases have since risen to two.

